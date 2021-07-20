IDC and GTDC Announce Exclusive Partnership to Bring North American Distribution Sales Data to the Tech Industry

NEEDHAM, Mass. & TAMPA, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--International Data Corporation (IDC) and the Global Technology Distribution Council (GTDC) today announced an exclusive partnership to provide weekly sales data from GTDC members in the USA and Canada to IDC. The data will be used to create IDC's newest product, the North America Weekly Distribution Tracker, powered by GTDC.

The North America Weekly Distributor Tracker will provide the industry's most comprehensive view into technology distribution data and market trends in the United States and Canada. Using IDC's industry standard taxonomies, the new Tracker will provide unit and value market size and vendor share for multiple hardware and software product categories that are going from distribution to resellers and other segments of the channel. Among the GTDC members that will be contributing sales data to the Tracker are Almo Corporation, Arrow Electronics, D&H Distributing, Ingram Micro Inc, SYNNEX Corporation, and Tech Data Corporation.

"We are excited to announce this partnership with GTDC. By combining IDC's vast and detailed market data with GTDC's definitive data for 'sales through', IDC will be able to provide an even more comprehensive view on movement and trends in the technology market, analyzing different routes to market from the tech supplier to the tech buyer. A closer pulse on the market and a view of sales moving through the channel will be of great value for our clients," said Eric Prothero, senior vice president, Data Solutions at IDC.

"The GTDC and our member North America Distributors are very much looking forward to this partnership," said Frank Vitagliano, CEO of GTDC. "IDC is clearly an industry leading provider of market intelligence and analysis for the IT industry. The combination of its current services with the sales data from the GTDC member company Distributors will provide actionable and essential information regarding the trends and directions in the marketplace that cannot be replicated."

IDC will be launching the North America Weekly Distribution Tracker, powered by GTDC later this year. In conjunction with the new Tracker, IDC will be offering ongoing webinars that will highlight key trends from the data and commentary from IDC's channel and technology analysts.

For more information about the North America Weekly Distribution Tracker, powered by GTDC, please contact Ruth Flynn at rflynn@idc.com.

About IDC

International Data Corporation (IDC) is the premier global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, and events for the information technology, telecommunications, and consumer technology markets. With more than 1,100 analysts worldwide, IDC offers global, regional, and local expertise on technology, IT benchmarking and sourcing, and industry opportunities and trends in over 110 countries. IDC's analysis and insight helps IT professionals, business executives, and the investment community to make fact-based technology decisions and to achieve their key business objectives. Founded in 1964, IDC is a wholly owned subsidiary of International Data Group (IDG), the world's leading tech media, data, and marketing services company. To learn more about IDC, please visit www.idc.com. Follow IDC on Twitter at @IDC and LinkedIn. Subscribe to the IDC Blog for industry news and insights.

About the GTDC

The Global Technology Distribution Council is the industry consortium representing the world's leading tech distributors. GTDC members drive an estimated $150 billion in annual worldwide sales of products, services and solutions through diverse business channels. GTDC conferences support the development and expansion of strategic supply-chain partnerships that continually address the fast-changing marketplace needs of vendors, end customers and distributors.