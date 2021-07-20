Tsawwassen Shuttles announces joint venture with Traxx Holdings Inc.

TSAWWASSEN FIRST NATION, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tsawwassen Shuttles CEO Steven Stark (Sləqsit) announced today a joint venture agreement with TRAXX Holdings Inc. to create a new western-based transportation company called Two Worlds Transportation. The two companies have turned a long standing friendship into a business partnership that will provide a diverse and scalable fleet to service Indigenous Communities, businesses and organizations, the tourism sector both provincially and nationally, the provincial and federal government, industrial projects nationwide, and other sectors such as education with Stark as President.

“This is a very unique partnership based on mutual trust, respect and sharing of knowledge and resources,” says Stark, President of Two Worlds Transportation. “There is a meaningful relationship between our two companies, and there are natural synergies that will allow us to serve new markets in a way that we couldn't have done separately.”

Two Worlds Transportation will be a nimble company, with the ability to scale up quickly by tapping into Tsawwassen’s fleet of shuttles and school buses and TRAXX’s large fleet of inter-city motor coaches. The company is excited about facilitating integrated transportation options with the aviation and marine sectors as we move into a post COVID environment.

The symbolic company logo was created and gifted to the company by the world-renowned Jody Wilson, a Coast Salish First Nation artist. The artwork depicts a two headed serpent (The Sisiutl) with the Vancouver skyline and the Twin Lions Mountains as a backdrop. The serpent’s heads represent two diverse cultures coming together as one, while two hands at the bottom of the logo represent the long-standing friendship between the two companies.

“ We’re excited about the knowledge sharing that will happen between our two companies. We, at TRAXX, get to learn as a corporation and as people about the importance of Indigenous culture, history and heritage,” says Matthew Cox, President and CEO of TRAXX. “The partnership creates a unique synergy, both culturally and corporately, where the benefit first and foremost to our clients will be unique, culturally inspiring and truly memorable. As a result of offering top quality service, both companies will thrive and grow throughout BC and the Pacific Northwest, where there are considerable opportunities.”

The depth of transportation knowledge and experience is deep between the two companies.

Steven Stark is a serial entrepreneur and founded Tsawwassen Shuttles in 2011. Since then, he has operated a successful marine and land transportation company, providing services to the Tsawwassen First Nation and other industrial clients. In 2020, Tsawwassen Shuttles received the Excellence in Resiliency and Adaptation award from the Delta Chamber of Commerce.

TRAXX Holdings Inc., owned by The Monarch Corporation, is a provider of premium tourism transportation through its various entities, including TRAXX Coachlines, Charter Bus Lines of British Columbia, Quick Shuttle and Sun Fun Tours. With a large fleet of motor coaches available to the new venture and a continuous thread of operational excellence since 1932, TRAXX is excited about the future of Two Worlds Transportation.

Stark says his goal for the new company is to help kick start post-pandemic economic recovery in the Delta region and on Tsawwassen First Nation by creating employment opportunities and helping local businesses with their transportation needs. Balancing environmental stewardship of the land with sustainable business growth will also be a key priority for Two Worlds Transportation.

“We took time during the pandemic to carefully strategize about the partnership and how our two companies could create value for one another and our customers,” says Stark. “ We’re excited to launch and create more awareness for Indigenous-led businesses and partnerships. We hope this becomes a model for others as more companies learn to recognize the unique knowledge, skills and connections that Indigenous entrepreneurs can bring to the greater community.”

To learn more about Two Worlds Transportation and its logo, you can visit www.twoworldstransportation.ca.

About Two Worlds Transportation

Two Worlds Transportation is a full-service transportation company serving western Canada and the Pacific northwest. We are proudly Indigenous-led by Tsawwassen First Nation member Steven Stark through a joint partnership between Tsawwassen Shuttles and TRAXX Holdings Inc. Together, we provide a synergistically superior service to customers, communities and society based on mutual respect and harmony.