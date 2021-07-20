Texas-Based Moore Private Wealth Group Joins Kestra Financial in Search of True Entrepreneurship

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Moore Private Wealth Group, a wealth management firm based in Cleburne, Texas, has joined Kestra Financial, an industry-leading wealth management platform for independent financial professionals.

Moore Private Wealth Group is led by husband-wife duo Jay and Brooke Moore, who have more than 30 years of combined experience in the financial services industry. The team offers holistic financial advice, portfolio management, and a wide breadth of insurance services.

“Jay and Brooke are exactly the type of financial professionals we seek to partner with,” said Daniel Schwamb, Executive Vice President of Business Development at Kestra Financial. “They are relationship focused, highly experienced, and have a well-established business with vast growth potential. Their shared Texas roots are an added bonus!”

The professionals of Moore Private Wealth Group collectively oversee approximately $153 million in client assets.

“We were attracted to Kestra Financial for a number of reasons,” said Jay Moore, Senior Financial Advisor at Moore Private Wealth Group. “They possess the scale and resources needed to support our business while still being nimble enough to provide high-touch, people-first service. Additionally, their unwavering commitment to entrepreneurship was a huge draw for us. We wanted access to leading-edge technology tools and business consulting services without sacrificing our independence as financial professionals.”

About Kestra Financial

Kestra Financial, a division of Kestra Holdings encompassing the Kestra-branded broker-dealer and investment advisers, provides a leading independent wealth management platform that empowers sophisticated, independent financial professionals, including traditional and hybrid RIAs, to prosper, grow, and provide superior client service. With a culture rich in reinvention, Kestra Financial has developed integrated business management technology that, combined with its personalized consulting services, offers exceptional scale and efficiency.

Headquartered in the “Silicon Hills” of Austin, Texas, Kestra Financial offers an experience as unique as the city in which it operates. The firm supports more than 1,800 independent financial professionals in delivering comprehensive securities and investment advisory services to their clients.

The Kestra Financial division includes Kestra Private Wealth Services, LLC (Kestra PWS), Kestra Advisory Services, LLC (Kestra AS) and Kestra Investment Services, LLC (Kestra IS), member FINRA/SIPC. Securities offered through registered representatives of Kestra IS. Investment advisory services offered through appropriately licensed representatives of Kestra AS or Kestra PWS. Except for the referenced Kestra companies, Kestra IS, Kestra AS, or Kestra PWS are not affiliated with other entities referenced in this publication.

For more information about Kestra Financial, please visit www.kestrafinancial.com.