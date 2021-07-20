JetBlue and American Airlines Partnership Makes it Easier Than Ever for Customers to Return to Travel with Largest Schedule, More Benefits and a Seamless Travel Experience

NEW YORK & FORT WORTH, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--JetBlue (NASDAQ: JBLU) and American Airlines (NASDAQ: AAL) are providing customers the most choice in the Northeast, on the best product, and with a premium experience, as travelers return to the sky. As part of their Northeast Alliance (NEA), JetBlue and American will operate more than 700 daily flights from New York and Boston this winter, giving customers more choice than any other airline can offer.

“Our Northeast Alliance with JetBlue gives customers more choices and benefits and raises the bar on offering an industry-leading experience,” said Vasu Raja, American’s Chief Revenue Officer. “With JetBlue’s domestic strength and American’s growing international network, we are unlocking more destinations for travelers, more flying for both our teams, a better suite of products and a premium experience in the Northeast.”

JetBlue – New York’s Hometown Airline® and leading low-fare carrier, and the largest airline in Boston – announced today that customers can purchase tickets for several new markets launching this fall, including four new destinations the airline is adding to its route map.

“With demand for travel returning, JetBlue’s new low-fare flying – along with the broader growth made possible with American through the benefits of the NEA – is well-timed for us to best meet the needs of more travelers in the Northeast and introduce more competition with new flying,” said Dave Fintzen, vice president, Northeast Alliance, JetBlue. “Whether it’s new cities, more lie-flat service on cross country routes, enhancing our combined schedules on key routes, or expanding benefits for corporate customers as they return to the skies, the NEA is going to make it as easy as possible for travelers in the Northeast to come back to flying.”

As a result of the partnership, so far this year customers have gained access to 57 new markets and more than 110 codeshare routes from Boston and New York, connecting the Northeast to almost 150 worldwide destinations, including 10 new international routes American previously announced. These routes, made possible by the Northeast Alliance, include new service from New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) to Tel Aviv, Israel (TLV), which launched in May; JFK service to Athens, Greece (ATH), which launched in June and JFK service to Delhi, India (DEL), which will launch October 31, 2021.

A Leading Premium Experience

In 2022, travel between all transcontinental markets operated by the Northeast Alliance will offer lie-flat seats with JetBlue Mint® and American’s state-of-the-art A321T fleet. This includes routes between:

Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) and Boston, Newark and New York- JFK

Orange County’s John Wayne Airport (SNA) and New York-JFK

San Diego International Airport (SAN) and Boston and New York-JFK

San Francisco International Airport (SFO) and Boston, Newark and New York-JFK

Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SEA) and Boston and JFK

Terminal Transitions

On the ground, JetBlue will expand its footprint at LaGuardia Airport (LGA) beyond its current space at the historic Marine Air Terminal and partially move into the airport’s recently opened and state-of-the-art Terminal B. Details about JetBlue’s split-terminal operation, additional flying planned for next summer and a timeline for an eventual full relocation to Terminal B will be shared in the months ahead.

At JFK, the airlines recently launched a convenient connection enabling customers to remain post-security while transferring between JetBlue’s Terminal 5 and American’s Terminal 8.

More Rewarding Loyalty

Starting this fall, AAdvantage® elite and TrueBlue Mosaic members will also begin to enjoy benefits across both carriers. This next phase of benefits will include priority check-in, security and boarding, plus up to two complimentary checked bags. Members of both loyalty programs are already able to earn miles or points when traveling on American or JetBlue-marketed and operated flights. When booking flights on aa.com or jetblue.com, customers can choose where to accrue their miles or points. Even more benefits for Advantage and TrueBlue members will be coming in the future.

Providing customers with more choice

Bolstered by the strength of the Northeast Alliance, JetBlue will begin selling seats today for flights in four, never-before-served cities throughout the U.S. and in Mexico. Together the new destinations diversify JetBlue’s route map and grow the airline’s relevance in both New York and Boston.

San Antonio, Texas

JetBlue will serve San Antonio International Airport (SAT) from both New York-JFK and Boston starting October 31, 2021. Roundtrip flights will initially operate once daily with the intention to introduce additional daily frequencies in the future.

Schedule between New York (JFK) and San Antonio (SAT)

Daily starting October 31, 2021

JFK - SAT Flight #725 SAT - JFK Flight #726 9:30 a.m. – 1:03 p.m. 1:45 p.m. – 6:11 p.m.

Schedule between Boston (BOS) and San Antonio (SAT)

Daily starting October 31, 2021

BOS - SAT Flight #2209 SAT - BOS Flight #22010 10:20 a.m. – 2:13 p.m. 3:00 p.m. – 7:45 p.m.

Puerto Vallarta, Mexico

JetBlue will serve Puerto Vallarta, Mexico’s Gustavo Díaz Ordaz International Airport (PVR) from New York-JFK starting February 19, 2022. Roundtrip flights will operate once daily.

Schedule between New York (JFK) and Puerto Vallarta (PVR)

Daily starting February 19, 2022

JFK - PVR Flight #2097 PVR - JFK Flight #2098 8:30 a.m. – 1:39 p.m. 2:39 p.m. – 8:22 p.m.

Kansas City, Mo.

JetBlue will serve Kansas City International Airport (MCI) from both New York-JFK and Boston starting March 27, 2022. Roundtrip flights will initially operate once daily. Missouri will become the 32nd state JetBlue serves.

Schedule between New York (JFK) and Kansas City (MCI)

Daily starting March 27, 2022

JFK - MCI Flight #2221 MCI - JFK Flight #2222 3:25 p.m. – 5:55 p.m. 10:20 a.m. – 2:25 p.m.

Schedule between Boston (BOS) and Kansas City (MCI)

Daily starting March 27, 2022

BOS - MCI Flight #2363 MCI - BOS Flight #2364 7:00 a.m. – 9:34 a.m. 6:40 p.m. – 10:31 p.m.

Milwaukee, Wis.

JetBlue will serve Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport (MKE) from both New York-JFK and Boston starting March 27, 2022. Roundtrip flights will initially operate once daily. Wisconsin will become the 33rd state JetBlue serves.

Schedule between New York (JFK) and Milwaukee (MKE)

Daily starting March 27, 2022

JFK - MKE Flight #679 MKE - JFK Flight #680 3:05 p.m. – 4:45 p.m. 10:35 a.m. – 2:03 p.m.

Schedule between Boston (BOS) and Milwaukee (MKE)

Daily starting March 27, 2022

BOS - MKE Flight #2229 MKE - BOS Flight #2230 8:00 a.m. – 9:50 a.m. 5:30 p.m. – 8:53 p.m.

Puerto Vallarta service will operate using JetBlue’s Airbus A320 aircraft; Kansas City and Milwaukee service will operate on the airline’s new A220 aircraft with an all-new interior and state-of-the-art features; and San Antonio service will operate with a mix of both the A320 and A220. All JetBlue aircraft offering the airline's award-winning service featuring the most legroom in coach (a); free Fly-Fi, the fastest broadband internet in the sky (b); complimentary and unlimited name-brand snacks and soft drinks; and free, live DIRECTV® programming at every seat.

More Growth at LaGuardia

Made possible by the Northeast Alliance with American, JetBlue’s five new markets at LaGuardia Airport are now on sale. The new routes, first announced this spring, will introduce more JetBlue flying at one of the nation’s most congested airports where JetBlue intends to lower fares, improve service and deliver more competition to travelers. Daily frequencies on select new routes are expected to increase in the future.

Starting October 31, 2021, JetBlue will add service between LaGuardia and:

Jacksonville International Airport (JAX) | Twice daily

Sarasota Bradenton International Airport (SRQ) | Once daily, winter seasonal

Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport (SAV) | Once daily

Starting March 27, 2022, JetBlue will add service between LaGuardia and:

Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport (MSY) | Once daily

Nashville International Airport (BNA) | Twice daily

JetBlue schedules for other previously announced new cities including San Pedro Sula, Honduras (SAP); Vancouver, Canada (YVR); and Asheville, N.C. (AVL) – as well as summer 2022 service between LaGuardia and Portland, Maine (PWM) – will be announced at a later date.

By the end of this year, JetBlue plans to offer 35 daily departures at LaGuardia and intends to grow to more than 50 daily departures by summer 2022.

(a) JetBlue offers the most legroom in coach based on average fleet-wide seat pitch for U.S. airlines.

(b) Fly-Fi and live television are available on all JetBlue-operated flights. On ViaSat-2 equipped aircraft, Fly-Fi will not be available on portions of some routes, and live television will not be available while operating outside of the contiguous U.S., or until the aircraft returns to the coverage area. On all other aircraft, Fly-Fi and live television will not be available while operating outside of the contiguous U.S., or until the aircraft returns to the coverage area.