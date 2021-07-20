Trivest Discovery Fund partners with Brothers Paving

MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Trivest Partners (“Trivest”) is pleased to announce it has partnered with Brothers Paving & Concrete. Founded in 1985, Brothers is an end-to-end service provider of asphalt, concrete, striping and all related essential parking lot services and roadway maintenance. Brothers will lead Trivest’s existing investment in Landmark Paving (collectively, the “Company” or “Brothers Paving”).

Brothers Paving, based in Manassas, Virginia, will continue to be led by its talented management team. The Company’s current CEO, Mr. Paul Battista will also serve as CEO of the holding company, which will adopt the Brothers Paving name. The combination of these two entities will allow the Company to serve a broad array of attractive end-markets including real estate (HOA & property management groups), retail and regional utilities. Together Brothers and Landmark will serve over 200 customers throughout the Southeast and Mid-Atlantic.

“I am proud of Brothers’ success to date. Our accomplishments are primarily the result of the tireless efforts of our dedicated team members and unrivaled focus on reliable customer service,” said Paul Battista. “Partnering with Trivest will enable us to accelerate our growth through continued investment in our customers, employees, technology, and geographic footprint. More importantly, Trivest understands the Brothers culture and shares our vision to continue building Brothers the right way—People, Partnering, Precision, and Professionalism. World-class service, while building better communities.”

Russ Wilson, Partner at Trivest, added, “We are pleased to partner with Brothers Paving. The Company has done an outstanding job over the past three decades serving some of the most attractive end-markets within the essential business services sector. Brothers’ industry-leading technology and strong customer relationships provide an attractive opportunity to build a market-leading platform. We look forward to partnering with Brothers’ talented management team and employees to serve its customers with best-in-class solutions, build upon its existing capabilities, and help Brothers achieve its full potential.”

With Trivest’s support, Brothers plans to pursue multiple identified organic growth initiatives while also actively pursuing strategic add-on acquisitions throughout the United States. If you are aware of like-minded add-on partners, please reach out via e-mail to Brothers@Trivest.com.

About Brothers Paving & Concrete

Headquartered in Manassas, Virginia, Brothers Paving is a premier full-service provider of asphalt paving, concrete, seal coating, striping, crack filling and related routine maintenance services. Brothers provides its services to a diverse array of end-markets including homeowner associations, utility providers, real estate management firms, retailers, and other commercial customers. For additional information, please go to www.brotherspaving.com

About Trivest

Trivest Partners LP, with offices in Miami, Charlotte, Chicago, Los Angeles, Philadelphia, and Toronto, is a private investment firm that focuses exclusively on the support and growth of founder-led and family-owned businesses in the United States and Canada in both control and non-control transactions. Since its founding in 1981, Trivest has completed more than 300 investments, totaling over $7 billion in value. Trivest is one of only 18 firms recognized by Inc. Magazine as one of the top-50 founder-friendly private equity firms in both 2019 and 2020. To learn more, visit www.trivest.com