TimeTrade SilverCloud, Kasisto Partner to Provide Industry-Leading Digital Assistant for Financial Institutions

TEWKSBURY, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--TimeTrade SilverCloud, an industry-leading provider of customer engagement solutions, and Kasisto, creators of KAI, the leading digital experience platform for the financial services industry, have partnered to deliver a content-enabled digital assistant that navigates the intricacies of natural language and responds with applicable, current information, providing a more engaging, self-service experience for financial institutions. TimeTrade SilverCloud’s knowledge management, managed content services and appointment scheduling capabilities will now be integrated with Kasisto’s patented, proven conversational AI experiences. The combined solution enables financial institutions to offer and ensure that the most accurate content is presented to end users for all queries, which can deepen customer engagement, and significantly reduce cost to serve.

Bill Clark, CEO of TimeTrade SilverCloud, explained, “The information financial institutions must provide [customers] is ever changing, and it can be a daunting task for the staff to have to know every update all the time. The knowledge base that TimeTrade SilverCloud has is continually updated based on feedback and updates from the financial institutions. That ensures that all content is accurate and up-to-date.”

Conversational banking experiences today are largely rules-driven and require human intervention to complete the interaction and keep content updated, leaving little room for natural and personalized conversation. Clark continued, “Digital assistants are only as smart as their ability to decipher customer intent and respond with up-to-date content. Unlike other solutions on the market, the Kasisto-powered digital assistant understands the complexities of language and delivers precise answers in real time. Together with Kasisto, we can equip banks and credit unions with a digital banking engagement solution that provides more accurate information that is accessible to account holders and employees, further driving engagement and more profitable interactions.”

The easy-to-install solution delivers a smart, conversational and human-like banking experience through an intelligent digital assistant. Creating a connection between consumers and staff through intuitive and intelligent time scheduling experience, the pre-integrated and cloud-based technology also automates knowledge management, supplying the most up-to-date information without the need for extensive support from banking staff.

“This partnership is about bringing together industry leading AI-powered banking digital assistants with best of breed human curated knowledge management, and just in time scheduling assistance to seamlessly deliver previously unimaginable digital experiences to financial organizations across the industry,” said Zor Gorelov, CEO of Kasisto. “We are excited to partner with TimeTrade SilverCloud, and together we will help financial institutions deliver a more personalized and compelling experience, drive efficiencies, maximize productivity and deepen customer engagement.”

The combined offering includes natural language understanding capabilities, banking-specific content updated as a managed service, contextualized FAQs embedded directly into each web page, the ability to decipher questions and goals, and automated time and integrated appointment scheduling. Additionally, the solution offers the fastest time to value in the market for a completely natural banking experience.

About Kasisto

KAI is the leading digital experience platform for the financial services industry. Kasisto’s customers include J.P. Morgan, Westpac, Standard Chartered, TD, Manulife Bank, and credit unions such as Fairwinds and Excite - and many more. These financial institutions chose KAI for its proven track record to drive business results while improving customer experiences. The platform is engaging with millions of consumers around the world, all the time, across multiple channels, in different languages, and is optimized for performance, scalability, security, and compliance. KAI is built with the deepest Conversational AI portfolio in the industry. Kasisto is headquartered in New York City, with offices in Silicon Valley and Singapore. Kasisto Singapore Pte Ltd is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Kasisto. For more information visit kasisto.com. Follow Kasisto on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

About TimeTrade SilverCloud

TimeTrade SilverCloud is the industry-leading provider of customer engagement solutions. Trusted by more than 400 financial institutions, our self-service, knowledge management and online appointment scheduling solutions ensure the right answer, at the right time, delivered by the right resource. Organizations that use our solutions help their customers help themselves and help employees help customers, resulting in expanded customer relationships, optimized operational efficiency and increased revenues. For more information, visit www.timetrade.com. Follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.