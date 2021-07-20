OshKosh B'gosh Inspires Trailblazers of Tomorrow in a Compelling New Back-to-School Campaign Starring Mariah Carey, Muhammad Ali and Outkast

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE: CRI), the largest branded marketer in North America of apparel exclusively for babies and young children, today unveiled an inspiring new back-to-school campaign, Today is Someday, from its beloved brand OshKosh B’gosh featuring superstars Mariah Carey, Muhammad Ali and Outkast.

The campaign reflects a bold new direction for the more than 125-year-old brand, introducing a modern, style-forward approach just in time for the watershed 2021 back-to-school shopping season. With this brand campaign, OshKosh B’gosh is unveiling a back-to-school assortment that highlights both timeless and trend-forward styles alongside a bold new brand identity.

With Today is Someday, OshKosh B’gosh spotlights notable trailblazers as children in a series of powerful vignettes celebrating their confidence and determination. Viewers will hear inspiring inner monologues from Ali, Carey and Outkast as children, dressed in OshKosh B’gosh, encouraging the next generation to dream boldly about who they’ll become someday.

Each advertisement was meticulously scripted and styled, honoring Ali, Carey and Outkast’s personal childhood experiences, like the red bicycle in Ali’s ad, the theft of which is known as the inspiration that led him to the boxing ring. Outkast’s spot in particular nods to the duo’s beginnings in Atlanta through references to their history together, all scripted in partnership with André 3000 and Big Boi.

The new campaign also features Mariah Carey’s own daughter, Monroe Cannon, in her first-ever brand campaign. Cannon appears as her mom at age 10, paying tribute to Carey’s childhood, her songwriting, and her profound impact and influence on generations of young dreamers – with nods to Carey’s memoir, “The Meaning of Mariah Carey,” and renowned singles throughout.

“ This campaign represents a new, fresh take for OshKosh B’gosh -- one that bridges past to present and champions the dreams, courage and determination of children,” said Jeff Jenkins, Executive Vice President, Global Marketing. “ OshKosh has been a childhood staple for generations. As we look to the future, we want to celebrate these inspiring trailblazers with a nod to who they were before they were icons -- aiming to encourage children everywhere to dream big as they head back to school.”

“ Muhammad used to say, ‘don’t count the days, make the days count.’ This is how he lived his life, and it's the message at the heart of this campaign that we wish to pass to the next generation of kids daring to dream big,” said Lonnie Ali.

“ As a little girl, I was determined to realize my dreams. Now as a mother, it brings me so much joy to see my children visualize and develop the dreams they hold in their own hearts. We did the campaign because we love the message of empowering kids to dream boldly and blaze their own path,” said Mariah Carey.

“ It was fun to be part of this campaign, for a brand that was part of our childhood,” said André 3000 and Big Boi, Outkast.

With a robust investment spanning digital, connected TV and social, OshKosh B’gosh’s new Today is Someday campaign will debut Friday, July 23. As the brand looks to reach and engage with shoppers focused on back-to-school, the spots will run across connected TV, YouTube online video and additional digital and social placements.

OshKosh B’gosh is also leveraging its significant retail footprint to promote the brand campaign in its stores as well as online on OshKosh.com and owned social channels.

This is the first retail creative work from OshKosh B’gosh’s new creative agency, Majority, an Atlanta-based agency co-founded earlier this year by CPB, Momentum vet Omid Farhang and Shaquille O'Neal.

View the Today is Someday spots on the brand’s YouTube channel here.

Credits:

Carter’s, Inc. In-House Team

Creative Agency: Majority

Production: Prettybird

Director: Stefon Bristol

Editor: Cosmo Street

Media Agency: Merkle

About Carter’s, Inc.

Carter’s, Inc. is the largest branded marketer in North America of apparel exclusively for babies and young children. The Company owns the Carter’s and OshKosh B’gosh brands, two of the most recognized brands in the marketplace. These brands are sold in leading department stores, national chains, and specialty retailers domestically and internationally. They are also sold through more than 1,000 Company-operated stores in the United States, Canada, and Mexico and online at www.carters.com, www.oshkosh.com, www.cartersoshkosh.ca, and www.carters.com.mx. The Company’s Child of Mine brand is available at Walmart, its Just One You brand is available at Target, and its Simple Joys brand is available on Amazon. The Company also owns Skip Hop, a global lifestyle brand for families with young children. Carter’s, Inc. is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Additional information may be found at www.carters.com.