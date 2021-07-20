Parsons School of Design and Yellowbrick Partner to Launch Ecommerce Foundations

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The New School’s Parsons School of Design, named the best art and design school in the United States for the fourth year in a row, is again partnering with New York-based education platform Yellowbrick to launch Ecommerce Foundations, a program that will help learners explore the process of designing Ecommerce enterprises.

Online purchases amounted to about 21% of total retail sales in 2020, with consumers spending $861.12 billion online with U.S. merchants. An education in Ecommerce is quickly becoming a must-have for anyone who has the desire to build their own brand - as many Yellowbrick learners aim to do. While applicable for anyone looking to make a move into online commerce, this new program will also serve as a valuable follow-on for students who complete courses like Fashion Business Essentials, Streetwear Essentials, Sneaker Essentials, and others.

Ecommerce Foundations consists of five course modules covering everything from the planning phase to data protection and reporting. The modules include ‘Starting Up and Strategy,’ ‘E-tail Design,’ ‘Brand Identity & Marketing,’ ‘Customer Experience,’ and ‘Back End Services & Reporting.’ Learners will earn a non-credit certificate of completion from Parsons at the culmination of the program. Like other current Yellowbrick programs, Ecommerce Foundations will be 100% online and self-paced, and it will provide learners with an opportunity to learn directly from leading academic and industry experts.

Parsons faculty and industry experts, including specialists from Shopify, Printful, and more, will share their expertise and experience through compelling video lessons. Contributors include Chris Lacy, Parsons Lead Faculty; Chris Snyder, Senior Community Manager, Shopify Spaces; Nathalie Benzing, COO, Stamped.io; Nora Inveiss, Brand Manager, Printful; Madison Schill, Livescale; and Wenqi Li, Creative Front-End Engineer, WIREWAX.

“Ecommerce has become so integral to commercial success within creative fields, that we felt it was imperative to offer a deep exploration of the tools and processes,” said Rachel Schreiber, Executive Dean of The New School's Parsons School of Design. “In every program we’ve co-created with Yellowbrick, we see learners who aim to someday build their own brands or businesses. This course is for them.”

"For creators and entrepreneurs alike, the leaps and bounds made in Ecommerce over the past decade have been monumental,” said Rob Kingyens, President and CEO of Yellowbrick. “We wanted to make sure that anyone with the ambition and drive to build their own online business and participate in the ​​Creator Economy can learn what works best - guided by the best experts in the field and in academia. We could not wish for a better educational partner than Parsons in creating this program.”

Visitors to yellowbrick.co/ecommerce can sign up for an exclusive preview of this program and learn how to apply.

