Facteus Partners With Pacific Epoch to Bring U.S. Consumer Spending Data to Asia Pacific Investment Market

PORTLAND, Ore.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Facteus, a leading provider of actionable insights from alternative financial data, today announced it has partnered with Pacific Epoch, the first alternative data research firm focused on China’s digital economy, to provide in-depth U.S. consumer spending data to investors in the Asia Pacific market. Pacific Epoch will market and sell Facteus’ U.S. Consumer Payments data products to investors looking for unique consumer spending insights from the U.S. to complement other global spending data, creating a more complete view of business performance and strengthen investment models.

“Our clients have access into key business performance indicators for their investments within the Asian market, but there are some gaps in understanding U.S. consumer spending impacts for these global consumer companies,” said Joseph Berger, CEO of Pacific Epoch. “Facteus’ U.S. Consumer Payments data provides the unique insights into the U.S. consumer spending economy they can’t get in other data sets and helps our clients complete the global view into their investment portfolios. We are excited for the opportunities the combination of our data brings to the market.”

Facteus’ U.S. Consumer Payments is the most accurate and consistent consumer transaction panel available with over 20 million active cards and the most balanced distribution of age, income level and geographic coverage. Data is delivered daily with a 4-day or less lag, and can also be accessed via visualized ticker reports with full data downloads, including pre-mapped, company-reported KPIs for backtesting and context.

“This partnership with Pacific Epoch provides investors with a unique, combined look into the Asian and U.S. economic business indicators for global companies,” said Chris Marsh, CEO of Facteus. “Consumer spending provides the actual ‘truth’ behind business performance, and combining U.S. spending data with Pacific Epoch’s broad Asian data sets delivers a distinct advantage for global investors seeking a competitive edge.”

Business and investment analysts using Facteus data can gain granular insight into consumer spending and business impact at the industry level (retail, entertainment, hospitality, etc.) or at the specific company level. Transactional data offers a comprehensive, real-time perspective into evolving customer behaviors, such as where consumers are shopping, how much they are spending at specific merchants, and through which point of sale (in-person or online). This granular view can provide investors and analysts an informational edge when making investment decisions, sizing markets, or developing new products.

About Facteus

Facteus is a leading provider of actionable insights from alternative financial data. Through its innovative synthetic data process, Facteus safely transforms raw financial transaction data from legacy technologies into actionable information, which can be used for machine learning, artificial intelligence, data monetization, and other strategic use cases, without compromising data privacy. The company’s data products have been gathered directly from over 1,000 financial institutions, payment companies, fintechs, and payment card programs, giving business and investment executives access to the “truth” of actual consumer financial transactions, not just general trends. To learn more, visit www.facteus.com.

About Pacific Epoch

Pacific Epoch combines alternative data with fundamental analysis on China's digital economy. Since 2006 Pacific Epoch has been the leading provider of actionable, alpha generating insight to institutional investors. Pacific Epoch delivers a nexus of reliable data points and credible local perspective, placing emphasis on major internet and consumer companies. To learn more, visit www.pacificepoch.com.