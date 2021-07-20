Diagnostic Support Services (DS2) Selects Lyniate to Advance Innovation in Laboratory Settings

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Lyniate, the most trusted connector of healthcare worldwide, today announced that Diagnostic Support Services (DS2), a premier provider of data integration services to laboratories, has selected Lyniate Corepoint to enable advanced interoperability. DS2 offers connectivity solutions, as well as custom development services to healthcare providers, allowing its customers to create differentiated experiences and enhanced services within the marketplace. Corepoint, which streamlines development while keeping pace with the advancement of interoperability standards, was selected as part of a competitive bidding process where it was found to offer superior capabilities and value versus other integration and API management tools.

“Offering our customers a premium experience and support for high-value services required us to select a premium connectivity solution,” said Jared Kearns, Founder and Chief Technology Officer at Diagnostic Support Services. “Prior to founding DS2, I leveraged Corepoint, and it helped me to exceed customer expectations; I knew that its modular, easy-to-use design would be a compelling asset for us at DS2. When my team compared it to other options, such as API management and open-source solutions, it was really no contest. Lyniate is differentiated across all our key metrics, including cost/benefit, roadmap vision, and support for unique capabilities such as the ability to grow with us as we continue to add new customers.”

DS2 helps laboratories and service providers across the U.S. differentiate their testing services capabilities with deeper integration across lab workflows that touch Laboratory Information Systems (LIS), Laboratory Information Management Systems (LIMS) and Electronic Medical Records (EMRs). Tighter integration between these systems allows labs to deliver a range of higher value services. For example, labs can access client EHRs to gain understanding as to how much inventory for a specific test has been used, how much is still available, and when to send more. DS2 supports a range of clinical laboratories and providers, including:

Contract research organizations

Direct-to-consumer testing services

Regional reference laboratories

Drug testing laboratories

Genetic testing laboratories

Pathology laboratories

“Laboratories are one of the fastest-growing segments within interoperability right now as more organizations look to add value for clinician and patient customers,” said Erkan Akyuz, CEO of Lyniate. “We are seeing a strong demand for our integration solutions as the healthcare ecosystem moves toward providing consumers with the kind of seamless and highly functional experiences they expect. Clients like DS2 see that shift and are moving aggressively to lead in their markets. We are very pleased that innovators like DS2 continue to choose Lyniate.”

Lyniate Corepoint provides the necessary integration support to accelerate interoperability and connectivity across the healthcare ecosystem. With the healthcare technology environment ever changing, Corepoint allows its users to rapidly respond to these demands with its scalable and flexible IT infrastructure.

About Diagnostic Support Services: Diagnostic Support Services (DS2) provides a broad portfolio of technical integration and process streamlining services for laboratory organizations. Founded by an experienced team of laboratory professionals, DS2 helps its clients reduce overhead costs, improve service levels, and focus on growth by connecting their testing to customized support services. Core services include client supply management, mobile and on-site phlebotomy services, logistics and transport, and interoperability. For more information visit www.diagnosticsupportservices.com.

About Lyniate: Lyniate partners with healthcare organizations around the globe delivering flexible interoperability solutions that connect people through increased access to data. As a trusted partner, Lyniate powers the applications and workflows that improve clinical, operational, and financial outcomes today while helping healthcare teams to understand, prepare for, and influence changes on the horizon. Lyniate is committed to empowering people with the best interoperability solutions for healthcare, from specialty clinics to large networks, from payers to vendors, and everything in between. Visit: www.lyniate.com to connect.