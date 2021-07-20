Simple Mills Is Reinventing the Cookie Aisle With the Launch of Sweet Thins, A New Better-for-You Light & Crispy Sweet Snack

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, better-for-you snack company, Simple Mills, announces the launch of a new product coming to the cookie aisle: Sweet Thins, a smartly sweetened snack made from simple, nutritious ingredients, including a seed & nut flour blend made of watermelon seed, cashew, sunflower seed, and flax seed. Sweet Thins bring real permissibility to satisfy your sweet tooth any time of day with simple, purposeful ingredients so you can feel as good as they taste in every light and crunchy bite.

The new product innovation marks the introduction of watermelon seed flour to the cookie category. Watermelon seed flour not only helps create Sweet Thins’ light and deliciously crispy texture, but also packs a nutrient-dense punch of protein, good fats, and micronutrients. Another key ingredient, coconut sugar, delivers just-right sweetness with 7g per serving.

Sweet Thins are also:

Certified Gluten-free²; Free of grains, corn, soy, dairy, gums, emulsifiers

Non-GMO Project Verified

Paleo-Friendly

Sweet Thins features ingredients that help advance regenerative agriculture, demonstrating Simple Mills’ commitment to people and planetary health. Simple Mills sources from coconut sugar farmers in Java, Indonesia who use regenerative farming practices, such as agroforestry, perennial cropping and composting, which help improve soil health and protect biodiversity. The company is also investing in a multi-year project in partnership with Pur Projet to support coconut farmers in Java, Indonesia through agroforestry programs, food safety and soil health trainings, kitchen updates, and tool upgrades.

Additionally, Simple Mills has partnered with like-minded farmers and offered them financial incentives to adopt regenerative agriculture practices. To grow watermelon seeds, Simple Mills is working directly with an Ontario farmer who is implementing regenerative practices such as multi-species cover crop plantings and conservation tillage on his farm. Watermelon seed, the leading ingredient in Simple Mills seed & nut flour blend, introduces greater crop diversity, a key outcome of regenerative agriculture.

“Sweet Thins is one of our most exciting new products to-date and one that we’ve been developing and testing for over two years,” says Katlin Smith, Founder & CEO of Simple Mills. “Not only does the food we eat have the potential to positively impact our bodies, but it plays a huge role in our planet’s health. When we grow food in environmentally sustainable ways, we can be a driving force in addressing climate change. I see Simple Mills being a change agent in the food industry, and we’re excited about the role Sweet Thins plays in our larger mission to use agriculture as a tool to heal the planet.”

Sweet Thins come in three flavors including Mint Chocolate, Chocolate Brownie, and Honey Cinnamon, available now at $4.99 per box (MSRP) at retailers including Whole Foods, Amazon and SimpleMills.com with additional retailers coming soon. They join Simple Mills’ new Organic Seed Flour Crackers, Just Add Water Almond Flour Pancake & Waffle Mix and Organic No Sugar Added Pancake & Waffle Mix as well as other nutrient-dense foods that span the #1 baking mix, #1 cracker and #3 cookie brand in the natural channel.1

To shop Sweet Thins and more within Simple Mills’ better-for-you snack portfolio, visit http://www.simplemills.com.

About Simple Mills

Founded in 2012, Simple Mills is a leading provider of better-for-you crackers, cookies, snack bars and baking mixes made with clean, nutrient-dense ingredients and nothing artificial, ever. In just nine years, the company has disrupted center-aisle grocery categories to become the #1 baking mix, #1 cracker and #3 cookie brand in the natural channel1 with distribution in over 25,000 stores nationwide. Its mission is to advance the holistic health of the planet and its people by positively impacting the way food is made. For more information, visit www.simplemills.com.