UnitedHealthcare to Provide Millions of Members with Year-Long Access to the Peloton App

Starting Sept. 1, millions of UnitedHealthcare members will be able to access thousands of live and on-demand classes via the Peloton App for up to 12 months at no additional cost.

The COVID-19 pandemic has prompted many people to turn to on-demand health and fitness routines to help maintain or improve their well-being, including the use of digital resources such as the Peloton App.

MINNETONKA, Minn. & NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--UnitedHealthcare, part of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH), and Peloton (Nasdaq: PTON) are working together to provide millions of Americans with access — at no additional cost — to classes that can help improve their overall fitness and well-being, the first such relationship between Peloton and a health plan.

As of Sept. 1, as part of their plan benefits, millions of fully insured UnitedHealthcare members can enroll with Peloton to obtain access to Peloton's best-in-class, multidiscipline fitness classes, helping integrate exercise into their daily routines. New and existing Peloton Members are eligible to enroll.

“Many Americans may be turning to on-demand exercise options to help improve their fitness and bolster their overall well-being, and this first-of-its-kind relationship with Peloton will provide millions of our members with an important resource to help them along their paths toward a healthier lifestyle,” said Philip Kaufman, Chief Operating Officer, UnitedHealthcare Employer & Individual. “Expanding access to Peloton’s industry-leading health and wellness community builds upon our commitment to developing digital health resources and consumer-centric benefits to help people live healthier lives.”

“Peloton Members have always shared how much movement and activity positively impacts their mental, physical and emotional health. Knowing that we can positively impact our Members' lives and help them be the best versions of themselves is one of the reasons we are collaborating with UnitedHealthcare and launched Peloton Corporate Wellness to work directly with organizations,” said William Lynch, President, Peloton. “Peloton and UnitedHealthcare are both committed to making movement and fitness more accessible and available and we can't wait to welcome UnitedHealthcare members to the Peloton community.”

Following are key details of the offer:

Nearly 4 million UnitedHealthcare commercial members will have the option to access Peloton’s fitness classes via the Peloton App, giving people enrolled in qualified fully insured employer-sponsored plans a 12-month subscription to a Peloton Digital Membership or a four-month waiver for a Peloton All-Access Membership at no additional cost.* Peloton All-Access Members can take live or on-demand classes on their Peloton Connected Fitness products and track their personal metrics, plus have access to content via the Peloton App.



giving people enrolled in qualified fully insured employer-sponsored plans a 12-month subscription to a Peloton Digital Membership or a four-month waiver for a Peloton All-Access Membership at no additional cost.* Peloton All-Access Members can take live or on-demand classes on their Peloton Connected Fitness products and track their personal metrics, plus have access to content via the Peloton App. Available via the Peloton App or through a Peloton Bike, Bike+, Tread, or Tread+ as an All-Access Member, UnitedHealthcare members will be able to take thousands of live and on-demand fitness classes for strength, yoga, outdoor running, indoor cycling, walking and meditation. The Peloton App is available on Apple and Android devices, Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku TVs and Chromecast and Android TV.



for strength, yoga, outdoor running, indoor cycling, walking and meditation. The Peloton App is available on Apple and Android devices, Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku TVs and Chromecast and Android TV. Eligible UnitedHealthcare members will receive details via email about activating their Peloton membership starting Sept. 1 or thereafter depending on the health plan’s effective date. Once eligible members receive a personalized code, they can use it to activate their 12-month subscription to a Peloton Digital Membership or a four-month subscription to a Peloton All-Access Membership at no additional cost. At the end of the 12-month membership, UnitedHealthcare plan participants will have the opportunity to renew the Peloton Digital Membership at the market rate directly through Peloton; UnitedHealthcare members will not be automatically enrolled beyond the 12-month offer.

Each year, UnitedHealthcare invests more than $3.5 billion in data, technology and innovation, integrating human support, advanced data analytics and unique collaborations to help improve the quality and affordability of health care. Millions of UnitedHealthcare members have access to various well-being programs, including technology-enabled initiatives such as UnitedHealthcare Motion® and Renew Active® for eligible members enrolled in Medicare plans.

More information about the collaboration is available at uhc.com/peloton.

*Program available to UnitedHealthcare plan participants 18 years and older with access to myuhc.com and who enroll in Peloton’s consumer subscription offering in accordance with the Peloton Terms of Service and Membership Terms; some additional limitations or state-specific restrictions may apply. UnitedHealthcare plan participants may use only one (1) code per All-Access Membership. Please check with your UnitedHealthcare representative for more information.

About UnitedHealthcare

UnitedHealthcare is dedicated to helping people live healthier lives and making the health system work better for everyone by simplifying the health care experience, meeting consumer health and wellness needs, and sustaining trusted relationships with care providers. In the United States, UnitedHealthcare offers the full spectrum of health benefit programs for individuals, employers, and Medicare and Medicaid beneficiaries, and contracts directly with more than 1.3 million physicians and care professionals, and 6,500 hospitals and other care facilities nationwide. The company also provides health benefits and delivers care to people through owned and operated health care facilities in South America. UnitedHealthcare is one of the businesses of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE: UNH), a diversified health care company. For more information, visit UnitedHealthcare at www.uhc.com or follow @UHC on Twitter.

About Peloton

Peloton is the leading interactive fitness platform in the world with a loyal community of more than 5.4 million Members. The company pioneered connected, technology-enabled fitness, and the streaming of immersive, instructor-led boutique classes for its Members anytime, anywhere. Peloton makes fitness entertaining, approachable, effective, and convenient, while fostering social connections that encourage its Members to be the best versions of themselves. An innovator at the nexus of fitness, technology, and media, Peloton has reinvented the fitness industry by developing a first-of-its-kind subscription platform that seamlessly combines the best equipment, proprietary networked software, and world-class streaming digital fitness and wellness content, creating a product that its Members love. The brand's immersive content is accessible through the Peloton Bike, Peloton Tread, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread+, and Peloton App, which allows access to a full slate of fitness classes across disciplines, on any iOS or Android device, Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku TVs, and Chromecast and Android TV. Founded in 2012 and headquartered in New York City, Peloton has a growing number of retail showrooms across the US, UK, Canada and Germany. For more information, visit www.onepeloton.com.

Plans are insured through UnitedHealthcare Insurance Company or one of its affiliated companies, a Medicare Advantage organization with a Medicare contract. Enrollment in the plan depends on the plan’s contract renewal with Medicare.