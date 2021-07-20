Browser Refresh for Visitors to Vallejo

VALLEJO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Visit Vallejo is a Destination Marketing Organization (DMO) celebrating over 30 years in providing area information and planning assistance to tourists, conventions, reunions, and other groups. Located 35 miles northeast of San Francisco and 15 miles south of the Napa Valley, Vallejo offers affordable lodging and convenient access to many of northern California’s favorite activities.

Visit Vallejo is thrilled to announce the launch of its new website VisitVallejo.com. The DMO successfully rolled out its current branding in 2019. The new website is a reflection of that brand revolution and the recognition that potential visitors to Vallejo are emerging from the pandemic looking for new experiences and amazing adventures. VisitVallejo.com was designed with today’s visitor in mind.

The site now features a user experience improvement, formatted for mobile and providing a new sense of function when searching for information. We provide all this while highlighting Vallejo’s assets as one of the most diverse cities in the USA. The new website contains a blog, expanded events section, improved legibility, faster loading times and overall quality of life for both visitors and the local community.

The website’s development was brought in-house rather than outsourced to a third-party company allowing for faster site maintenance and control. Visit Vallejo’s Digital Marketing Manager, Manuel Angel and his co-partner, Julio Angel, developed a website with simple navigation and more control, more freedom, faster response time for users and an improved content management system for staff. All of course while maintaining a flair and feel that is reflective of the Vallejo spirit, reinforced by the fact that the designers are born and raised native Vallejoans who know more about Vallejo than any other outside organization could achieve.

“A totally new website was long overdue,” said President and CEO Mike Browne. “This one is fun and full of extras, providing users both old and new, an improved platform to experience our little gem of a city here in the North Bay.”

Visit Vallejo invites visitors to explore the new website, browse the newly developed content on their desktop pc, tablet, or the much-improved mobile variant.

“We believe visitors and locals will really enjoy this new website,” Browne says, “and that they will rediscover the uniqueness and energy of Vallejo, California - the Spirit of the Bay!”

Head over to visitvallejo.com to access the new website.