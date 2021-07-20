Excelera Network Welcomes Kettering Health

MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kettering Health has entered an agreement with Excelera®, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Shields Health Solutions and the company behind the Excelera Network, making it the first Excelera Network member in Ohio. Excelera works with health systems to improve complex patient care through the optimization of participants’ existing specialty pharmacies. It broadens patient services and expands access to limited distribution drugs (LDDs).

“ We are pleased to be the first health network in Ohio to work with Excelera to help our patients gain easier access to specialty medications,” said Jim O’Donnell, executive director of pharmacy services at Kettering Health. “ Helping our patients with access to needed medications is another example of Kettering Health’s patient-centered care.”

Kettering Health is a nonprofit, faith-based integrated system of medical centers, emergency centers, and outpatient facilities, predominantly serving members in Western Ohio. Its first hospital was established as a part of the healthcare mission of the Seventh-day Adventist Church, where hospital leaders and staff incorporated Judeo-Christian values at every level of service. Kettering Health’s integrated specialty pharmacy services for oncology care launched in 2016, and include holistic services such as mental health and nutritional counseling, exercise therapy, massage therapy, spiritual services and more.

“ Excelera is pleased to welcome such a highly regarded and patient-centric health system to our network of national health systems and academic medical centers with owned specialty pharmacies,” said Troy Polan, acting CEO at Excelera. “ We look forward to helping Kettering launch integrated specialty pharmacy services in additional disease states that measure up to the high bar set by the patient-centric offerings available in their integrative oncology center.”

Kettering Health offers a wide range of services including brain and spine care, cancer care, emergency and trauma care, heart and vascular care, orthopedic care, women’s health, and behavioral and mental health services.

About Kettering Health

As a faith-based, not-for-profit health system, Kettering Health follows in the steps of Jesus to help guide every person to their best health. Kettering Health is made up of 13 medical centers and more than 120 outpatient locations throughout Western Ohio, as well as Kettering Physician Network—with more than 700 board-certified providers dedicated to elevating the health, healing, and hope of the community. Kettering College, a division of Kettering Medical Center, is a fully accredited college that specializes in health science education. For more, visit ketteringhealth.org.

About Shields Health Solutions & ExceleraRx, LLC

Shields Health Solutions is a specialty pharmacy integrator and care provider dedicated to helping hospital leaders create, grow and manage hospital-owned specialty pharmacy programs. With a purpose-built technology platform, access to over 80 percent of all limited distribution drugs (LDDs), as well as most (health insurance) payors in the nation, Shields provides the fastest, lowest risk model for standing up health system-based specialty pharmacies.

ExceleraRx, LLC is a wholly owned subsidiary of Shields Health Solutions and the creator of the Excelera® Network, which is comprised of integrated delivery networks, health systems and large academic medical centers with a deep commitment to caring for complex patients. Through national-scale collaboration, the Excelera Network more efficiently gains access to LDDs and utilizes tools, technology and best practices at scale to improve health outcomes and decrease healthcare costs.