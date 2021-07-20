Varnum LLP Selects Aderant Expert Practice Management Software

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aderant®, a leading global business management software provider for law firms, announced today that the prestigious, Michigan based firm Varnum LLP (“Varnum”) has purchased Aderant Expert. The firm chose Expert, an enterprise law practice management system (PMS), because of its unparalleled time and billing capabilities. Additionally, Varnum has selected Aderant to host and maintain their Expert system via its cloud-based SaaS offering, Aderant Sierra. Sierra has a reputation for providing superior performance, top-notch security, and the flexibility to enhance a firm’s services while maintaining seamless business operations. With Aderant managing the infrastructure of Varnum’s Expert PMS, the firm can focus more of its resources on strategic and market-facing initiatives.

Steve Bentz, Varnum’s Finance Director, was tasked with overseeing the firm’s software selection process. Bentz remarked, “Practice management software is a core component of our firm’s operations and we look forward to leveraging Aderant Expert to meet the business needs of our firm and attorneys who work across multiple offices and locations. We expect that Expert will allow Varnum’s workflows to run smoothly, securely, and efficiently.”

Varnum will soon begin implementing their Aderant Expert practice management system on the Sierra cloud platform. Once that project is complete, the firm will deploy Aderant Spotlight, a powerful legal business intelligence technology. Through detailed analytics, Spotlight delivers critical insights to law firm decision-makers about profitability and financial success.

“Aderant is thrilled to have Varnum as a new client for Expert through the Sierra SaaS offering and Spotlight,” said Deane S. Price, Chief Executive Officer of Aderant. “SaaS-based practice management solutions are increasing in popularity amongst mid-size and large firms like Varnum, and business intelligence with actionable insights is more popular than ever. Aderant’s team looks forward to providing optimal technical expertise and project management to assist Varnum as the firm deploys both Expert and Spotlight.”

For more information about Aderant Expert or Spotlight solutions or to schedule an online demonstration, visit www.aderant.com.

About Aderant®

Aderant is a global industry leader which provides comprehensive business management software for law firms and other professional services organizations. The company’s popular technology brands include Aderant Expert for practice management, Handshake and Drive for knowledge management, iTimekeep, OCG Live & Thrive for timekeeping and compliance, BillBlast for eBilling, CompuLaw for docketing and calendaring, and Expert Case for legal case management. Aderant operates as a unit of Roper Technologies (NYSE: ROP), a constituent of the S&P 500 ®, Fortune 1000 ® and the Russell 1000 ® indices. The company is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia and has several other offices across North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific. For more information, visit Aderant.com, email info@aderant.com, or follow the company on Twitter @Aderant or on LinkedIn.

About Varnum LLP

Varnum LLP is a top-ranked law firm with more than 180 attorneys located in nine offices across Michigan and Florida. The firm serves as counsel to growing businesses and institutions across the country in connection with their complex legal needs. Varnum is routinely ranked as a leading firm by the likes of Chambers USA, U.S. News & World Report/Best Lawyers® and The Best Lawyers in America, among others. For more information, visit varnumlaw.com or follow us on LinkedIn.