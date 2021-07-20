Kymeta Awarded Placement on $950 Million IDIQ Contract by DoD

The Kymeta™ u8 is the only commercially available flat panel antenna that is compatible with LEO and GEO satellite constellations. (Photo: Business Wire)

The Kymeta™ u8 is the only commercially available flat panel antenna that is compatible with LEO and GEO satellite constellations. (Photo: Business Wire)

REDMOND, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kymeta (www.kymetacorp.com), the communications company making mobile global, announced today it has been awarded a $950,000,000 ceiling Indefinite-Delivery/ Indefinite-Quantity (IDIQ) contract for the maturation, demonstration and proliferation of capability across platforms and domains, leveraging open systems design, modern software and algorithm development in order to enable Joint All Domain Command and Control (JADC2).

“Kymeta is pleased to participate in the Advanced Battle Management System (ABMS) competitive category for connectivity,” said Rob Weitendorf, Vice President, Business Development, Kymeta. “Our advanced technology is proven effective for rapid deployment, offers the highest levels of security and encryption, and is essential for mission critical operations. We are confident in our ability to provide connectivity solutions to U.S. Department of Defense organizations through JADC2.”

The contract is part of a multiple award multi-level security effort to provide development and operation of systems as a unified force across all domains (air, land, sea, space, cyber, and electromagnetic spectrum) in an open architecture family of systems that enables capabilities via multiple integrated platforms.

Kymeta’s next-generation solutions, including the Kymeta™ u8 terminal and Kymeta Connect™ connectivity services, offer seamless and uninterrupted mobile satellite-cellular and is designed to meet the needs of defense agencies, government, public safety, and commercial customers around the world. Today, the u8 is the only commercially available flat panel antenna that is compatible with LEO and GEO satellite constellations. Kymeta u8 terminals, antennas, and ODUs are easy to set up and acquire service within minutes of installation. The u8 is also available in a transportable configuration called the u8 GO, which is ideal for rapid deployments.

About Kymeta

Kymeta is unlocking the potential of broadband satellite connectivity, combined with cellular networks, to satisfy the overwhelming demand for comms on the move and making mobile global. Lepton Global Solutions, a Kymeta company, hosts the company’s satellite connectivity solutions and offers unique, complete, and turnkey bundled solutions to the market based on best-in-class technologies and tailored customer-centric services that meet and exceed customer mission requirements. These solutions in tandem with the company’s flat-panel satellite antenna, the first of its kind, and Kymeta Connect™ services provide revolutionary mobile connectivity on satellite and hybrid satellite-cellular networks to customers around the world. Backed by U.S. and international patents and licenses, the Kymeta terminal addresses the need for lightweight, slim, and high-throughput communication systems that do not require mechanical components to steer toward a satellite. Kymeta makes connecting easy – for any vehicle, vessel, or fixed platform.

Kymeta is a privately held company based in Redmond, Washington. For more information, visit kymetacorp.com.