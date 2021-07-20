Cashout Platform Prizeout Enters Exclusive Partnership with Jackpocket to Bring Best-in-Class Withdrawal Technology to Lottery Players Across U.S.

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Prizeout Corp. (Prizeout), a first-in-class ad-tech company that works with businesses across the ecommerce, retail, gaming, and payroll industries to turn withdrawals into a solution for business growth, today announced an exclusive partnership with Jackpocket, the first third-party app in the U.S. that provides a secure way to order official state lottery tickets. Through this collaboration, Prizeout and Jackpocket will expand the utility of users’ lottery winnings by offering instant withdrawals and bonus value.

“ Prizeout could not be happier about partnering with such an innovative company such as Jackpocket,” said Richard Blankenship, Cofounder and Chief Revenue Officer of Prizeout. “ Jackpocket has grown tremendously in such a short period of time, and we feel that together, we’ll be able to bring users more value for their money than ever before. Prizeout is always looking to expand into new areas, and as this is our very first foray into the lottery scene, we can’t wait to bring our expertise and cashout solutions to this new industry.”

Jackpocket allows users in Arkansas, Colorado, Minnesota, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Oregon, Texas and Washington, D.C. to play official state lottery games directly from their phones. Notably, Jackpocket is the first and only digital lottery courier service to be approved to operate in New York State, opening up more gaming options to residents. With the implementation of Prizeout, lottery players will now be able to cash out their lottery winnings from Jackpocket via digital gift cards, which can then be redeemed with popular brands, often with added value attached.

“ After our successful Series C fundraise, we have been able to reach significantly more players than ever before with an accessible and convenient lottery experience,” said Peter Sullivan, CEO and Founder of Jackpocket. “ By teaming up with Prizeout, we’re able to continue building the lottery of the future, bringing new payout solutions and optionality to our users and offering them the best mobile lottery platform available.”

Prizeout’s exclusive partnership with Jackpocket marks a significant milestone for the company’s larger plans to expand into the lottery industry. Prizeout is a no-cost solution for any digital lottery company looking to offer the platform's cashout solutions to its users. Customers have consistently responded to Prizeout’s brand optionality, bonus offers and faster transaction times. 72% of Prizeout’s repeat users end up trying a new brand on offer.

ABOUT PRIZEOUT

Prizeout is a first-in-class ad-tech company that works within the gaming, gig-economy, payroll & finance industries to turn withdrawals into a growth solution for ecommerce & retail businesses. Operating as a digital cashout marketplace, Prizeout connects brands that are looking to acquire and retain customers with platforms that have users who are looking to withdraw funds. Through its exclusive partnerships, Prizeout offers users unprecedented access to bonus offers on popular and emerging brand favorites, while providing them with a fast, secure and curated experience.

The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in New York City.

ABOUT JACKPOCKET

Jackpocket is on a mission to create a more convenient, fun and responsible way to play the lottery. The first licensed third-party lottery app in the United States, Jackpocket provides an easy, secure way to order official state lottery tickets. Jackpocket is currently available in Arkansas, Colorado, Minnesota, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Oregon, Texas, and Washington, D.C., and is expanding to many new markets. Download the app on iOS or Android and follow along on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.