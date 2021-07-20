Integrated Pension Services Combines Forces with Friedman LLP’s Benefits 21

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Integrated Pension Services (IPS) the retirement and pension services arm of Integrated Partners, announced today that it has acquired Benefits 21, Friedman LLP’s Pension Administration Services Group. Friedman LLP is one of the largest and most well-regarded certified public accountant (CPA) firms.

Through this transaction, IPS cements its position as a leader in pension services. For more than 40 years, IPS has been providing expert advisory and administration services in the employee-sponsored retirement plan industry and has become a forerunner in retirement planning.

“With the addition of Benefits 21, we are able to further scale our pension administration business and bring our services to clients in a wider geographic footprint,” said Will Hackler, IPS’ Director of Retirement Services.

Friedman has been providing accounting, tax and business consulting services to private and public companies since 1924. Headquartered in Manhattan, Friedman has locations on the East and West Coast of the United States as well as in China.

“Our decision to form a strategic alliance with Integrated Pension Services was based on their depth of knowledge in the industry and the superior level of support they give clients,” said Harriet Greenberg, CPA, PFS, co-managing partner of Friedman. “Friedman’s goal is always to align ourselves with the best and the brightest.”

To learn more about IPS’ services, click here.

About Integrated Partners

Since 1996, Integrated Partners has been helping financial advisors to achieve their entrepreneurial vision. We offer comprehensive business building services, designed with the truly independent advisor in mind. With over one hundred and fifty advisors, one hundred and twenty-seven CPAs and forty-five regional offices across the United States. Integrated has built our reputation advisor by advisor, client by client. Constructed and grown upon a foundation of empowerment, integrity, and trust, we believe in the incredible power that financial advisors have to make a positive impact on people’s lives. Integrated supports advisors by offering a completely customizable open architecture business environment: technology, investment management, advanced planning, CPA partner program, custody, marketing, public relations, M&A, succession planning and comprehensive business counsel.

We believe in advisors. Let us prove it to you.

About Friedman LLP

Friedman LLP has been serving the accounting, tax and business consulting needs of public and private companies for nearly 100 years. Our industry-focused practices feature concentrated areas of expertise and a thorough understanding of the current economic environment. We have the ability to be innovative in our approach, act quickly in our decision making and be flexible in our delivery of services. Our clients benefit from hands-on contact with our partners, cutting-edge technical expertise, and our understanding of their industries and their businesses. We are proud to combine the staff and resources of a large firm with a philosophy of personal responsibility for our clients. Friedman is headquartered in New York and has locations on the East and West Coast of the United States as well as in China.

Investment advice offered through Integrated Partners, a registered investment advisor.