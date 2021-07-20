NASA Selects StorONE and Storbyte for Mission-Critical Storage

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--StorONE, a leading software-defined enterprise storage company, today announced NASA is migrating back to On-Premises using high-density storage technology consisting of StorONE’s software-defined S1 platform combined with an ECO*FLASH™ hardware-defined storage array built by Storbyte.

NASA is now successfully utilizing this award-winning combination of technologies to lower their total cost of ownership (TCO), while maximizing data protection and increasing functionality in their High-Performance Computing (HPC) environment. This initial 4U deployment consists of 640TB of All-Flash storage that includes a future capacity expansion to 1.5PB.

The Storbyte ECO*FLASH high density hardware platform was developed to satisfy intense, uninterrupted read/write data performance requirements of military operation data centers like NASA. These HPC environments must sustain a demanding balance of reliability, efficiency, density, and speed. NASA selected Storbyte ECO*FLASH based on its extreme density, speed, and future-proofing capabilities.

When density is a consideration, as it is for NASA, StorONE’s software-defined enterprise storage platform optimizes storage hardware requirements and requires less physical media to achieve the same usable capacity. StorONE ensures maximum performance with features and workloads like tiering, snapshots, and replication.

“There is no more mission-critical environment than NASA, and they needed extreme density in storage resources,” said Gal Naor, CEO and co-founder of StorONE. “The result is they can achieve the maximum IOPS, throughput, and capacity of their media investment, and achieve the maximum utilization of their storage resources needed, adding capacity as requirements grow.”

StorONE's ability to provide complete workload isolation enables customers like NASA to consolidate all storage use cases onto our platform without compromise. It is protocol and device-independent, allowing Optane, Flash, and hard disk drive storage tiers and fiber, iSCSI, NFS, SMB, and S3 protocols across all workloads. The efficiency of the StorONE solutions enables customers to consolidate one workload at a time, no matter how different those workloads may be. NASA, as an example, started with an HPC workload and then added Active Archive.

About StorONE

StorONE was founded in 2011 and spent its first eight years rewriting and flattening the storage stack before coming to market with the S1 Engine. The S1 Engine creates an efficient, single translation layer that allows you to enjoy every hardware innovation's maximum benefit while your data receives maximum data protection. This engine powers the S1:Enterprise Storage Platform, enabling IT to take a platform approach to storage infrastructure, which delivers the lowest TCO in the industry and eliminates storage refreshes and migration.

With more than 50 patents awarded in its first seven years of deep technical development, StorONE is completely changing the perception of storage from an IT cost center to a resource that provides organizations with significant competitive advantages. StorONE is headquartered in New York, with offices in Texas, Tel Aviv and Singapore. Additional information about StorONE is available at https://www.storone.com or follow on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About Storbyte

Storbyte, headquartered in Washington, DC, manufacturers enterprise storage arrays and provides delivered data services to the global market via its established distribution channel partners. Storbyte is a vibrant growing business that was born out of the simple need for a reliable and cost correct data storage solution. Storbyte is solving the world’s exploding data storage needs by providing a dramatically different innovative hardware architecture designed to last. To learn more about Storbyte or to become a channel partner, visit us at www.Storbyte.com.