Safer Buildings Coalition and NICET Announce National In-Building Public Safety Communications Certification Program Is Now Available

Chip Hollis, Senior Director, Credentials and Administration for National Institute for Certification in Engineering Technologies (NICET), announces the availability of the first NICET Certification Test for the IB-PSC program, in collaboration with the Safer Buildings Coalition (SBC). (Photo: Business Wire)

ROSEBURG, Ore.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Safer Buildings Coalition (SBC), the only trade association purpose-built to lead national policy and education for in-building wireless services, and the National Institute for Certification in Engineering Technologies (NICET), a personnel certification authority for various technical fields, are pleased to announce their collaboration in creating a new In-Building Public Safety Communications (IB-PSC) certification program, available now.

IB-PSC Technician Level I is the first of the three progressive technician levels, which along with the single level IB-PSC Design track will establish minimum qualifications for engineering technicians engaged in the detailing and layout, installation and maintenance, and/or designing of in-building public safety communication systems. Technician Level II and III are expected to become available later in 2021, while the Design track will debut in the coming weeks. Emergency Responder Communications Enhancement Systems (ERCES) are critical to providing coverage inside buildings, and due to their connection with the broader network must be implemented properly to eliminate interference.

While NICET developed the certification program, SBC, in parallel but independently, is creating an IB-PSC handbook and study guide. The Handbook will be available for purchase late summer this year. SBC is proud to collaborate with the National Association of State Fire Marshals (NASFM) to create and roll out the Handbook.

This collaboration between NICET and SBC is expected to establish the value and credibility of proper training and certification with the goal of increasing competency across all industry stakeholders. Hundreds of practitioners and industry leaders have participated in the initial study, job task analysis, question writing/review process, establishing passing scores, and determining experience and performance-level requirements. The technical areas covered include knowledge of radio frequency theory, equipment mounting requirements, delivered audio quality scale, business software and mathematics, communications using project specifications and documents, site survey data and design tools, and interpretation and evaluation of surveys. See https://www.nicet.org/IB-PSC.

“We are so pleased to be able to partner with NICET in developing this essential credentialing program that finally establishes true qualifications for personnel involved in the design and installation of emergency responder communication enhancement systems (ERCES),” said Chief Alan Perdue, Safer Buildings Coalition's Executive Director. “AHJs, public safety radio system operators, building owners, and the industry as a whole have long sought evidence of competency that goes beyond the FCC General Radiotelephone Operators License (GROL).”

“Launching this new program is due to the efforts of dedicated industry practitioners, subject matter experts, SBC, other stakeholders, and NICET staff,” explained NICET Senior Director, Chip Hollis, “It is their effort and flexibility during these challenging times that made it happen. I am honored that NICET can be part of the solution to ensure communications coverage for emergency responders.”

About NICET:

The National Institute for Certification in Engineering Technologies (NICET), a division of the National Society of Professional Engineers (NSPE), provides an independent and rigorous evaluation of knowledge and experience among individuals in the fields of engineering technology. Founded in 1961, NICET serves as a respected personnel certification authority in many technical fields; and has certified more than 155,000 technicians and technologists. For more information, please visit www.nicet.org

About Safer Buildings Coalition:

The Safer Buildings Coalition (SBC) is the only trade association purpose-built to lead national policy and education for in-building wireless services through serving the public safety, cellular and real estate communities. From its inception before the FCC in February 2012, SBC has been at the forefront advancing ideas, codes, and standards to make buildings safer for Public Safety personnel and the public they serve. Our members include Public Safety Operations, Radio System Operators, and Fire and Building Code Officials (AHJs); the Wireless Industry Ecosystem; Trade Associations; and Building Operators and other End Users. SBC is an independent, 501(c)4 non-profit organization.

For more information, please visit www.saferbuildings.org