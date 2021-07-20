GlobalWonks & Qwoted Partner To Integrate Expert Networks & Expand Opportunities For Members

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--GlobalWonks, a technology provider of real-time expert insights for enterprises, and Qwoted, a platform that is disrupting how journalists connect with brands, small businesses and industry experts, today announced a partnership to provide members of both platforms with greater opportunity to share their expertise. GlobalWonks’ knowledge experts will be granted early access to Qwoted's daily media requests, while Qwoted members will be pre-approved for listing on GlobalWonks’ expert knowledge platform.

Every month, hundreds of publications including the New York Times, Business Insider, Reuters, and the AP submit expert source requests via Qwoted. Now, members of the GlobalWonks expert community will have an early opportunity to access these requests and offer their insight to journalists to earn exposure in major media.

" We were very impressed with GlobalWonks’ novel approach to real-time expert insights sourcing and there are a lot of similarities between our firms.” said Matthew Kneller, Chief Growth Officer, Qwoted. " We've seen the quality of the experts on the GlobalWonks platform firsthand, and we are excited to provide them with early access to our real-time media opportunities.''

On the GlobalWonks platform, experts can earn a rapid side income for sharing their expertise through the platform’s patented Q&A tool, Network Pulse, and offer deeper insight on calls and projects with clients such as investors, management consultants, and lawyers. Qwoted - which manually vets over 15,000 professionals in its growing expert database - will now pre-approve its expert users to join GlobalWonks’ 30,000+ community of experts and have the opportunity to get paid for their knowledge. Businesses and investors are increasingly exposed to a global and dynamic set of risks and opportunities. GlobalWonks’ insights marketplace provides access to vetted expert analysis and perspective across industries, issues and geographies in real time and on-demand.

" Qwoted offers top publications a smart and efficient way to source valuable expertise at the right time, and now our global community of knowledge workers will have special access to media opportunities.” said Bilal Baloch, Chief Operating Officer, GlobalWonks. “ The synergies between our firms was obvious from the first meeting. We're excited for Qwoted users to join GlobalWonks and earn more than just media for their insights.”

ABOUT QWOTED

Qwoted is a free platform that connects the media with industry experts by providing a diverse community of vetted sources and PR professionals for their stories. Qwoted makes it easy to boost visibility by getting in front of the right media opportunities.

ABOUT GLOBALWONKS

GlobalWonks is an insights software company that provides the world’s leading enterprises a comprehensive toolkit to easily discover, validate, and leverage expert knowledge from inside or outside their organization in real time.