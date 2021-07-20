Great Lakes Credit Union Expands Relationship with Access Softek to Add Biometric Authentication, Online Banking and Conversational Banking

BERKELEY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Access Softek, an omnichannel digital banking provider, announced that long-time mobile banking client, Great Lakes Credit Union (GLCU), has expanded its relationship with Access Softek to add new digital banking capabilities.

GLCU has used Access Softek’s mobile banking solution for more than a decade and will now add the company’s Orpheus Online Banking, Biometric Authentication Manager (BAM), and Conversational Banking solutions, expanding the features it is able to offer to its more than 80,000 members.

“It is important that our members have a unified experience which enables them to transact in the channel they prefer,” said Steven Bugg, President and CEO of Great Lakes Credit Union. “Access Softek has been a great asset to us over the years. Adding online banking will provide that consistent experience, and the authentication manager and conversational banking provide us new tools that will make it even easier for us to serve our members.”

BAM uses mobile device biometrics such as facial recognition or fingerprint scanning to easily and securely verify the member’s identity, removing the need for passwords, pins or security questions. Conversational Banking includes chatbot, live chat, agent advisor, and video chat services to help members more easily connect with their credit union from anywhere.

“We are very proud of our loyal clients like Great Lakes and are thrilled to watch them grow their relationship with us and their offerings to members,” said Chris Doner, founder and CEO of Access Softek. “Great Lakes is very in tune with what its members need, and we are proud to be able to provide the features that make both the credit union and the member successful.”

About Great Lakes Credit Union

Founded in 1938, GLCU continues to be a growing staple in our communities. As a not-for-profit financial cooperative, chartered by the State of Illinois and insured by the NCUA, we are guided by a dedicated volunteer Board of Directors and seasoned leadership team and are proud to serve more than 80,000 members with over $1 billion in assets. We are headquartered in Northern Illinois and have 12 branch locations and more than 170 fee-free ATMs locally. GLCU also belongs to the CO-OP Shared Branching Network. Members can access accounts nationwide at over 5,600 institutions with thousands of locations in 50 states, and at any of their 30,000 surcharge‐free CO‐-OP ATMs. All 200+ employee-owners pride ourselves on building lifelong relationships with our member-owners and providing them with financial education during all life stages. Learn more at glcu.org.

About Access Softek, Inc.

Access Softek sets the standard for the omnichannel digital banking landscape, having developed the first downloadable apps for mobile banking. Since that time, Access Softek has extended its track record of innovation to online banking, biometric authentication, real-time fraud prevention, and automated investing integrated directly into a financial institution’s digital banking platform, among many other innovative products. Now in its 35th year, Access Softek has delivered industry firsts to over 400 bank and credit union clients from its Berkeley, California headquarters. Learn more at AccessSoftek.com.