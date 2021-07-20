MediaGo Joins the IAB Europe Transparency and Consent Framework, Will Offer Native and Display Ad Placements in Europe

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MediaGo, an ad platform from Baidu’s Global Business Unit, has become an official vendor of Interactive Advertising Bureau (IAB) Europe’s Transparency and Consent Framework (TCF). As a TCF vendor, MediaGo will offer its advertisers access to premium native and display traffic in the European Union, beginning in July 2021.

The IAB Europe Transparency and Consent Framework is designed to help all parties in the digital advertising chain comply with the EU’s General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) and ePrivacy Directive, as well as provide enhanced advertising transparency to consumers to protect user privacy and create a healthier digital advertising ecosystem.

"Joining the IAB's TCF elevates our platform to the next level," said Zhang Chenghuan, general manager of Baidu Global Business Unit. "As a TCF vendor, MediaGo will be able to offer our advertising partners trusted, compliant EU inventory."

MediaGo provides high-quality, scalable traffic with top publishers worldwide. For more information about MediaGo and to register as an advertiser, please visit: https://www.mediago.io.

About Baidu Global Business Unit

Baidu Global Business Unit (GBU) is focused on bridging the gap between Eastern and Western markets with its consumer and business-focused internet products and services. Baidu GBU’s product portfolio includes its smartphone keyboard apps, its content recommendation platform popIn, and its ad platform MediaGo. Baidu GBU offers its products and services worldwide, including in the United States, Greater China, Japan, Singapore and South Korea.