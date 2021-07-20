Lumbazzi Becomes Newest Brand to Leverage Radial Easy Deployment (RED) Fulfillment Solutions

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Radial, a bpost group company, the leader in ecommerce solutions, today announced a new client partnership with Lumbazzi, to provide fulfillment and transportation services for the men’s health and beauty brand. Lumbazzi selected Radial’s RED fulfillment solutions for its ability to scale and support their ecommerce growth as an emerging brand.

After years of struggling to find truly natural products without unnecessary ingredients and a successful launch of cold-processed soap bars in their local communities, the Lumbazzi team bridged the gap in men’s personal care themselves. As the brand entered new growth stages, the search then began to increase accessibility to their products by enhancing fulfillment operations. Lumbazzi decided to partner with Radial for their expertise and ability to scale fulfillment operations every step of the way.

“We chose Radial because of their growing network and decades of industry experience,” said Ryan Lombardo, co-founder of Lumbazzi. “We wanted to make sure that we partnered with a third-party logistics (3PL) provider that could support our omnichannel growth from the very beginning and grow with us – Radial Easy Deployment does just that. We look forward to many years of partnership with Radial.”

Radial saw an opportunity to serve emerging brands through space optimization strategies, resulting in the introduction of RED. Radial now offers enterprise-size resources to build long-lasting relationships with emerging brands like Lumbazzi. With RED, Lumbazzi can partner with a premium provider that will accompany them on their journey to ecommerce success without having to switch 3PL providers as they grow.

“We’re looking forward to partnering with Lumbazzi as they look to scale their ecommerce efforts and bring their products to men across the US and beyond,” said Laura Ritchey, Chief Operating Officer, Radial. “By leveraging our RED solution, Lumbazzi has the fulfillment, technology and transportation support they need to grow with confidence. We are proud to be able to support emerging brands like Lumbazzi with personalized solutions that give them a competitive advantage in the growing ecommerce market.”

About Radial

Radial, Inc., a bpost group company, is the leader in ecommerce solutions. Premier brands around the world confidently partner with Radial to deliver their brand promises, anticipate and respond to industry disruption, and compete in a rapidly evolving market. Our expansive network of fulfillment centers, flexible transportation services and advanced omnichannel technologies, help clients meet increasing consumer expectations and maintain market competitiveness. With our personal customer care services and intelligent payment and fraud solutions, brands confidently deliver high-value customer experiences required today. We are flexible, scalable, and focused on our clients' business objectives. Learn how we deliver today's retail for you at radial.com and follow us on Twitter @radialcorp.

About Lumbazzi

Lumbazzi aims to give each man what they deserve with The Proper Care™ product line; premium quality products that do not break the bank and an experience that men never knew they wanted. Unlike a traditional alcohol-based, skin drying hot-process soap bar, The Proper Bar™ provides a luxurious lather that rejuvenates the skin with a silky and moisturizing blend of organic aloe juice and coconut cream. Scented with aromatic essential oils, gone are the days when natural products and harsh fragrance oils share the same ingredient label. Lumbazzi will expand their SKU count to include shampoos, conditioners, lotions, beard oils and many other products. You can learn more and join the Bartherhood at Lumbazzi.com.