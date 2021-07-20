SōRSE Technology Enters Brewing Industry With New Product Offering Made in Partnership With Yakima Chief Hops

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SōRSE Technology, the leading water-soluble emulsion provider for infused CPG brands, in partnership with Yakima Chief Hops, the leading 100% grower-owned hop supplier, announced today its newest product offering for brewers, Water-Soluble CBD Distillate.

With more than six generations of commercial farming knowledge, the Yakima Chief Hemp growers cultivate their hemp with the same quality best practices and consistency as their hops, due in part to the similarities between hops and hemp plants. Operating for more than 20 years, the hemp is processed using YCH’s extract facility under the same internationally recognized quality standards as their hop products. Using its patent-pending technology, SōRSE Technology has converted the distillate into a water-soluble 3% emulsion for seamless integration into functional beverages for the growing Beyond Beer sector.

Yakima Chief Hemp’s Water-Soluble CBD Distillate is classified as broad spectrum and contains an array of minor cannabinoids, terpenes, and essential oils, which contributes to the product’s superior flavor profile. The new product offering allows brewers to expand their product line with CBD-enhanced beverages utilizing a one-step, “drop and go” solution directly into the brewing process. The CBD solution offers accurate dosing, a refreshing and enjoyable taste—and it’s available at scale. Water-Soluble CBD Distillate is available for product evaluation and purchase through Yakima Chief Hemp.

Yakima Chief Sales & Marketing Officer, Bryan Pierce, said, “On behalf of Yakima Chief Hemp, we are thrilled to be working alongside SōRSE to supply brewers with even more solutions for creating new and exciting beer styles. We know the beer industry thrives on innovation, and it is our goal to continue providing brewers with quality ingredients that allow them to continue expressing their creativity and talent. We look forward to building on this partnership with SōRSE as they work to provide the brewing community with our leading Water-Soluble CBD Distillate.”

SōRSE VP of Brewery Product Lines, Lee-Ann Loser, commented, “SōRSE is excited to partner with Yakima Chief Hemp, a clear leader in providing quality ingredients for the craft beer industry, and introduce a superior Water-Soluble CBD distillate to brewers. As the Beyond Beer category grows and hemp continues to gain interest, SōRSE and Yakima Chief Hemp are now able to bring hemp from their fields to brewers in a format that makes building out a scalable beverage portfolio quick and easy. This product release marks the beginning of a greater journey for SōRSE working with brewers and a sneak peek of what we have to offer the beer industry.”

Contact Yakima Chief Hemp today at hemp@yakimachief.com to order your water-soluble CBD distillate. For early adopters interested in learning more about SōRSE brewery product lines, contact SōRSE for pre-release offerings before more products launch at the Craft Brewers Conference in September.

About Yakima Chief Hemp

Yakima Chief Hemp is a sub-entity of Yakima Chief Hops and 100% grower-owned hemp supplier, processing and supplying extract for the hemp and CBD industries. Due to the similarities between hops and hemp, YCH and their network of hemp growers are able to grow and process hemp using six generations of farming knowledge and more than 20 years of extract production experience. Together they approach hemp production with the same quality and environmental standards as their industry leading hop products used in breweries throughout the globe. Through Yakima Chief Hemp, they continue their mission of connecting brewers with the family farms of the Pacific Northwest.

About SōRSE Technology

SōRSE Technology is the leading water-soluble emulsion technology for infusing functional ingredients into beverages, food items, nutraceuticals, and personal care products. SōRSE is designed for product developers to make oil-based functional ingredients water-soluble for seamless integration and increased efficacy, while also providing the consumer with a consistent, safe, and enjoyable experience. With an R&D and operations team of over 30 employees, SōRSE powers more than 100 leading products including Cann, Mad Tasty, and Major. SōRSE Technology is available in North America, South America, Australia, Europe, and Asia.

Follow SōRSE to stay up to date with product announcements and event details at www.sorsetech.com or email info@sorsetech.com for more information.