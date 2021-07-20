AtlantiCare Expands Consumer Self-Service with Digital Access Solutions from Kyruus

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kyruus, the leader in provider search and scheduling solutions for health systems, today announced that AtlantiCare, an integrated health system serving Southern New Jersey, has enhanced consumer online access to care through the Kyruus ProviderMatch® platform. New and existing patients can now more easily discover the providers who best match their needs across AtlantiCare’s network and self-schedule appointments with select providers.

Serving its communities through a network of nearly 1,000 providers, AtlantiCare sought a comprehensive provider data management and patient access solution that would enable it to showcase its care offerings to consumers within a single, streamlined online search experience. The team engaged Kyruus due to its leading platform, experience working with health systems across the United States, and expertise enabling online scheduling directly into electronic health record (EHR) platforms.

AtlantiCare started by creating a centralized provider directory in KyruusOne®. Leveraging Kyruus’ clinical taxonomy and clinical advisory services, the team captured providers’ clinical areas of focus at a detailed level – paving the way for its launch of ProviderMatch for Consumers on its website. ProviderMatch takes the robust data from KyruusOne and surfaces it to consumers within a familiar, simple-to-use search experience to facilitate effective patient-provider matching. AtlantiCare is now seeing more than 20,000 searches per month on average in ProviderMatch – a four-fold increase from the comparable period following its launch in late 2019.

“In our efforts to showcase AtlantiCare’s provider network more effectively and simplify consumer access to it, it was essential for us to start by building a comprehensive provider directory,” said Christine Hayek, Corporate Director of Operations, AtlantiCare Physician Group. “Working with Kyruus allowed us to both put that into place and fulfill our vision of offering a more informative and action-oriented experience for consumers online.”

AtlantiCare took another major step in its commitment to expanding consumer self-service with its later launch of online scheduling. Completely within ProviderMatch, consumers can view appointment availability and book visits online through a direct integration with AtlantiCare’s EHR platform. In just over a year, AtlantiCare has seen almost 8,000 appointments booked online with the approximately 100 providers who have started offering online scheduling so far. The organization has recently incorporated virtual care visit scheduling into its offerings as well.

“As healthcare consumers increasingly prioritize self-service, health systems need to position themselves to be the go-to sources of reliable provider information and access online,” said Scott Andrews, General Manager, Health Systems, at Kyruus. “The AtlantiCare team is rightly investing in its digital assets to meet evolving consumer needs and we’re proud to serve as their partner.”

About AtlantiCare

AtlantiCare is an integrated healthcare system based in Egg Harbor Township, New Jersey, whose more than 6,000 staff, providers and volunteers serve the community in more than 100 locations in Atlantic, Burlington, Camden, Cape May and Ocean counties of southern New Jersey. Its vision of building healthy communities together drives its mission of making a difference in health and healing, one person at a time, through caring and trusting relationships. A Malcolm Baldrige National Quality Award winner, AtlantiCare was also included in Modern Healthcare’s Best Places to Work. AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center was the 105th hospital in the nation to attain the American Nurses Credentialing Center’s Magnet™ designation in 2004 and earned redesignation in 2008, 2013, in 2018. Learn more at atlanticare.org or 1-888-569-1000.

About Kyruus

Kyruus helps healthcare organizations connect people with the right care across their key access points. The company’s industry-defining provider search and scheduling platform enables leading health systems, hospitals, and medical groups nationwide – spanning more than 300,000 providers – to attract and retain patients with a modern and consistent access experience. Robust provider data management forms the foundation of the platform, helping people find the right providers and care settings for their needs based on rich, system-wide information. To extend its impact on care navigation, Kyruus acquired HealthSparq in 2021 to bridge payer and provider access channels like never before. For more on why A Better Match Means Better Care®, visit www.kyruus.com.