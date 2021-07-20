Wondr Health Acquires Digital Emotional Health Leader eMindful to Further Expand Engagement and ROI for Employers

DALLAS & ORLANDO, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Wondr Health™ (formerly Naturally Slim), a digital behavior change company focused on weight management and preventing chronic disease, today announced the next strategic step in advancing its mission to do the most good for the most people. Wondr has acquired eMindful, a provider of evidence-based mindfulness programs for everyday life and chronic conditions. Together, utilizing skill-building, applied mindfulness, and behavior change techniques, the solutions build the first-of-its-kind “preventive care powerhouse” that helps employers achieve the best health outcomes and highest ROI, driving engagement across their entire benefits platform.

This partnership builds on the clinical expertise and outcomes of the Wondr and eMindful offerings, creating a unique combination that not only addresses two top cost drivers—obesity and poor mental health—but lays a foundation of preventive care that improves the efficacy of an employer’s disease management programs.

Together, Wondr and eMindful now bring employers and their employees an enhanced offering, inclusive of tailored and personalized digital and live solutions, to address the full continuum of mind and body wellbeing—all under one umbrella. The Wondr and eMindful solutions create the perfect combination of mental and physical care that provides participants with the right solutions at the right time through applied mindfulness and resiliency skill-building. The acquisition also aligns culturally, clinically, and scientifically with Wondr’s existing mission and expands the reach of the combined company’s digital and live offerings to serve an even larger population.

“Now, more than any other time in history, employers need a digitally-driven, comprehensive wellbeing solution to help employees stay healthy and resilient in both mind and body,” said Rob Butler, Chief Executive Officer of Wondr Health. “While there’s no ‘one-size-fits-all’ approach to benefits, adding eMindful to the Wondr Health family of brands builds a one-of-a-kind preventive care combination that serves as the foundation to drive better productivity, highest ROI, and meaningful engagement throughout an employer’s entire benefits platform. We are thrilled with this new team and the opportunity to continue to expand Wondr’s reach and further our mission of doing the most good for the most people.”

Even post-COVID, the percentage of people reporting they feel anxious or depressed has remained elevated. Over the past 16 months, employees have been facing ongoing uncertainty about their work and financial situations, and varying levels of physical activity and health, among other physical and mental trials and tribulations—all of which have taken a toll on their wellbeing while also increasing the financial risk employers face due to rising claims costs. Employers seeking to address these challenges are looking for more comprehensive integrated solutions that meet their employees where they are today. The acquisition of eMindful expands Wondr’s breadth and depth with the addition of mindfulness solutions to increase the chances of weight loss success and help individuals better cope with depression, anxiety and stress, while also reducing the cost of healthcare for employers.

“The pandemic accelerated the need for innovation and credible outcomes in behavior change programs,” said Mary Pigatti, CEO of eMindful. “eMindful and Wondr Health are culturally aligned in how we value a client-centric approach to wellbeing with measurable ROI, and together, our broader depth of evidence-based programs enhance our ability to serve clients’ needs today and in the future.”

For more than 15 years, Wondr has been teaching its participants that the mind and body connection is fundamental to sustainable behavior change and lasting weight loss. eMindful brings to the table more than 13 years of experience in mindfulness across all aspects of life, not just eating. Both programs are science-based and clinically-backed, and each program curriculum is continually reviewed to ensure behavioral and mindfulness strategies, nutrition recommendations, and physical guidelines account for a diversity of cultural traditions, socioeconomics, and personal preferences, as well as other factors like gender and age.

Under terms of the agreement, eMindful will continue to operate under the eMindful name and will now be part of the Wondr Health family of brands. eMindful’s management team will remain in place, and the combined company will now operate out of dual headquarters in Dallas, TX and Orlando, FL.

About Wondr Health

Wondr HealthTM (formerly Naturally Slim) is a digital behavioral change program focused on weight management, that helps participants improve their physical and mental wellbeing through simple, interactive, and clinically-proven skills and tools. By treating the root cause of obesity through behavioral science, Wondr reduces risk factors to prevent chronic diseases like diabetes and hypertension, helps enhance employee productivity and engagement, decreases claims costs, and improves overall physical and mental wellbeing.

A master class of sorts, Wondr Health’s team of renowned doctors and scientists teaches practical, data-backed skills that empower participants to stress less, sleep better, and feel better. The highly personalized program has helped hundreds of thousands of people by flipping diet culture upside down and teaching employees the science of eating the foods they love so they can still lose weight. Through the Wondr app, online community, certified health coaches, and series of expert-led weekly videos that offer a new perspective on better health, participants enter a world where weight loss is a science, small steps lead to big changes, perspectives are flipped, possibilities are infinite, and good habits last. Learn more at www.wondrhealth.com.

About eMindful

eMindful provides evidence-based, applied mindfulness programs for everyday life and chronic conditions and delivers measurable results by helping individuals make every moment matter with greater focus, creativity, and purposeful decisions. For more information, visit eMindful.com.