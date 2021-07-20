 Kelvion Selects OneStream to Unify and Modernize Complex Finance Operations

ROCHESTER, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kelvion, one of the leading manufacturers of heat exchangers, has selected corporate performance management (CPM) vendor OneStream Software to unify the company’s finance operations. Kelvion will replace Tagetik and Excel spreadsheets with the OneStream platform to streamline financial planning, consolidation and reporting.

With 5,000 employees and 67 sales and production locations globally, Kelvion needed a unified CPM solution to consolidate core financial processes across the organization. The company’s goal was to increase flexibility and efficiency within finance in order to drive deeper insights and analysis into revenue and operating results by business segment. After a thorough evaluation process, OneStream’s proven customer success, expertise and trusted partnership emerged as deciding factors for the company’s decision. Kelvion has selected OneStream partner Inplenion to kick off the implementation.

“OneStream proved to be the best platform to unite our financial processes into a holistic platform for planning, reporting and consolidation,” said Marcus Mayer, Chief Financial Officer at Kelvion. “We are now able to break away from manual work and data entry concerns, allowing the team to spend more time analyzing the data and driving insights for critical decisions and changing business needs globally.”

“We are honored that Kelvion has chosen OneStream as a trusted partner to support their core financial processes,” said Karsten Gimmler, Director of Strategic Accounts DACH at OneStream. “OneStream’s platform capabilities proved to the Kelvion team that their data quality and management struggles could easily be resolved through OneStream’s unified platform, with the ability to scale through the OneStream MarketPlace. Now Kelvion can gain improved visibility into their business performance and feel confident in their data integrity so they can remain focused on providing innovative and customized solutions for their clients.”

About Kelvion

The name Kelvion represents innovation and tradition in heat transfer and employed around 5,000 staff around the world. Kelvion's roots go back to the 1920s and the company is now an international technology partner to the industry and continues to produce new product solutions, optimized for specific areas of application. Kelvion designs, manufactures, and markets Compact Fin Heat Exchangers, Plate Heat Exchangers, Single Tube Heat Exchangers, Shell & Tube Heat Exchangers, Transformer Cooling Systems and Cooling Towers.

The company supplies customers in global markets for power generation, data center, oil and gas, chemicals and marine, food and beverage as well as sugar, heavy industry, transportation, environmental applications and the HVAC and refrigeration technology sectors. Customers in these industries benefit from durable, secure solutions and low operating costs, and are supported by a global service network.

For more details on Kelvion, please consult www.kelvion.com

About OneStream

OneStream Software provides a market-leading intelligent finance platform that reduces the complexity of financial operations. OneStream unleashes the power of finance by unifying corporate performance management (CPM) processes such as planning, financial close & consolidation, reporting and analytics through a single, extensible solution. We empower the enterprise with financial and operational insights to support faster and more informed decision-making. All in a cloud platform designed to continually evolve and scale with your organization.

OneStream is an independent software company backed by private equity investors KKR, D1 Capital Partners, Tiger Global and IGSB. With over 750 customers, 200 implementation partners and over 850 employees our primary mission is to deliver 100% customer success. To learn more visit www.onestreamsoftware.com