Textel Announces New Integration with Five9

ST. LOUIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Textel, a rapidly growing texting platform designed specifically for contact centers, announced a new integration with Five9, a leading provider of the intelligent cloud contact center. This is Textel’s latest integration with a contact center as a service (CCaaS) solution and allows more businesses to incorporate texting into their customer experience.

Textel helps businesses provide a modern communication experience by text-enabling existing contact center phone numbers. It supports rich SMS and MMS conversations with the ability to utilize a hybrid of textbots and live agent support. Textel is laser-focused on solving texting for the modern contact center with features that make texting a contact center as natural as calling.

“Contact centers know texting is a powerful, effective way to create customer connections, but many don’t know where to start,” says Walt Rossi, Vice President of Business Development at Five9. “We are thrilled to have Textel as part of our partner ecosystem.”

When a customer texts a contact center phone number, the message is automatically routed to an available SMS-proficient agent utilizing the Five9 chat window. Other texting features focus on reducing call volumes and creating agentless, self-service interactions with text IVRs and textbots.

“Textel helps contact centers meet their customers where they are, on the devices they’re already using, and through the way they’re already communicating,” says James Diel, CEO and Founder of Textel. “In that way, Five9 is a perfect partner as we both share a passion for transforming contact centers into customer engagement centers of excellence.”

Textel’s integration is now available with the Five9 Intelligent Cloud Contact Center. The Five9 Intelligent Cloud Contact Center enables organizations to engage with their customers across channels from digital to voice. It empowers agents and supervisors with AI and automation, helps close the loop with customers for more proactive customer experiences, and enables the contact center to be connected to the broader business and vice versa via an extensive network of integrations. These capabilities ensure that Five9 customers can continuously improve on, or in some cases completely reimagine, their customer experience. In all cases, customers can achieve tangible business results.

To learn more about the specific features and benefits of Textel’s Five9 integration, visit Textel’s Five9 App Marketplace listing.

About Textel

Founded in 2014, Textel provides a texting platform for contact centers that is specifically designed to improve the customer experience, increase customer engagement, improve contact center performance, and drive revenue. With over 1,000 customers across North America, Textel is the texting platform for contact centers who want to communicate faster and more efficiently than traditional channels (email, voice, chat).

To learn more, visit www.textel.net.