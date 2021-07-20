Blaser Investment Management Group Eyes Growth in Move to Commonwealth

WALTHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Commonwealth Financial Network®, a national firm dedicated to providing advisor-focused business solutions, announces the addition of Blaser Investment Management Group of Burlington, North Carolina, to its network of independent financial advisors. Formerly affiliated with Raymond James, Jeff Blaser, CFP®, CMT, CRPS®, CKA®, a 30-year veteran in financial planning, and Austin Daugherty, AAMS®, CRPS®, CKA®, bring approximately $195 million in assets under management.

Blaser and his team will continue to develop and cherish long-term relationships with clients and their families who desire investment management and personalized financial planning from fiduciaries. Jeff and Austin manage all fee-based portfolios in-house and on a discretionary basis. To learn more about the firm, visit www.blaserinvestment.com.

After 25 years with the Raymond James, Blaser did not take a move of this magnitude lightly. When looking to switch firms, culture played a critical role in his search. “ The inclusive, relational culture at Commonwealth is a top reason we made this change,” Blaser said. “ It’s very attractive and one that nurtures both personal and professional growth. It is also a place where I can create a succession plan the way I envision.”

Another factor in the decision was the technology Commonwealth offers. “ Their robust technology offering and seamless integration between platforms are going to really help us be much more efficient going forward,” Blaser said. “ Being able to free up time so that we can focus more on our clients is extremely valuable, and the suite of tools that now power our practice will do just that.”

Jeff and Austin are Certified Kingdom Advisors® and aim to incorporate a biblical worldview into their practice. “ We believe that the Bible is a source of financial truth for everyone,” they said, “ regardless of faith, journey, or where they are in the world.”

“ We’re thrilled to welcome Jeff, Austin, and the rest of the team to our community,” said Andrew Daniels, Commonwealth’s managing principal, business development. “ Everything we do here is aimed at giving advisors back more of their time, so they can spend it focused on what their clients need most. Our integrated technology solutions will give them just what they need to work more efficiently. And, our flexible affiliation models will help them grow in a way that’s right for them. I look forward to a long partnership together and to seeing them thrive in independence.”

About Commonwealth Financial Network®

Commonwealth Financial Network, Member FINRA/SIPC, a Registered Investment Adviser, provides a suite of business solutions that empowers more than 2,000 independent financial advisors nationwide. J.D. Power ranks Commonwealth “ #1 in Independent Advisor Satisfaction Among Financial Investment Firms, Eight Times in a Row.” Privately held since 1979, the firm has headquarters in Waltham, Massachusetts, and San Diego, California. Learn more about Commonwealth by visiting www.commonwealth.com.

Commonwealth received the highest score in the independent advisor segment of the J.D. Power 2010, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2018, 2019, 2020, and 2021 Financial Advisor Satisfaction Studies of customers’ satisfaction among financial advisors. Visit jdpower.com/awards.