KA Imaging Awarded Technology Breakthrough Agreement with Premier Inc.

WATERLOO, Ontario--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KA Imaging has been awarded a group purchasing agreement for a Technology Breakthrough with Premier Inc. Effective July 1, 2021, the new agreement allows Premier members, at their discretion, to take advantage of special pricing and terms pre-negotiated by Premier for Reveal™ 35C, in the product category of General Radiography (Radiography, Radiography and Fluoroscopy, Portable Radiography).

“The Technology Program was designed to ensure that Premier’s members can access innovative products that drive high-quality and cost-effective care,” explained Amol Karnick, President and CEO of KA Imaging. “Being accepted through this program is an important step for Reveal. We made a detector that overcomes previous dual-energy technology shortfalls and is retrofittable, which means that any hospital can access the clinical and operational benefits of Reveal with minimum financial impact,” said Mr. Karnick.

Reveal 35C is the world’s first mobile/portable FDA 510(k) cleared dual-energy X-ray detector. Its patented triple-layer design enables the production of three images from just one shot - traditional DR, bone, and tissue only images, with no motion artifacts. Reveal is currently being used in two clinical trials, for lung cancer and pneumonia, with great initial success.

Premier is a leading technology-driven healthcare improvement company, uniting an alliance of more than 4,100 U.S. hospitals and 200,000 other providers and organizations to transform healthcare. With integrated data and analytics, collaboratives, supply chain solutions, and consulting and other services, Premier enables better care and outcomes at a lower cost.

About KA Imaging

A spin-off from the University of Waterloo, KA Imaging specializes in developing innovative X-ray imaging technologies and systems, providing solutions to the medical, veterinary, and non-destructive test industrial markets. For more information, please visit www.kaimaging.com.