Pekin Life Advances Digital Strategy by Accelerating Policy and Requirements Delivery with iPipeline

EXTON, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--iPipeline® – a leading provider of no code / low code content-based digital solutions for the life insurance and financial services industry, today announced Pekin Life has deployed DocFast® e-Delivery to accelerate policy and requirements deliveries for its 8,500 independent agents. The launch circumvents delays caused by the impact of COVID-19 on traditional USPS delivery methods.

“Traditional delivery methods have always added time to the delivery of policies and collection of signed requirements documents. With COVID-19 further complicating USPS staffing and deliveries, e-Delivery has moved to the forefront as an invaluable asset in accelerating the pace of new business,” said Larry Berran, CEO, iPipeline. “Reducing delivery times, requirements collections, and cycle times from several weeks to what can be as little as minutes supports new business growth objectives and promotes agent productivity. More importantly, it underscores a carrier’s commitment to getting individuals and families the protections they need now. We are committed to executing rapid DocFast e-Delivery implementations to support the growing need within the industry.”

“Pekin has an intense focus on delivering personalized and prompt service to our agents and customers. The recent USPS mail times have been steadily increasing in the last couple of years and slowing things down for us. We needed a solution to bypass this situation and avoid unnecessary delays impacting policy deliveries and the return of signed delivery requirements,” said Jocelyn Duncan, Vice President Life Administration, Pekin Life. “DocFast e-Delivery will enable us to reduce the number of abandoned applications, get more business paid, and cut down on the backlog of pending business that requires constant tracking. We are committed to continuing to enhance the buying and selling experience for both our agents and the customers they serve.”

To learn how you can implement iPipeline’s DocFast e-Delivery product to circumvent delays caused by the impact of COVID-19, click here, contact sales@ipipeline.com or call 1-800-758-0824, option 2.

About Pekin Life

Pekin Insurance is a group name adopted to designate the combined operation of The Farmers Automobile Insurance Association, Pekin Insurance Company, PAC, Inc., Pekin Select Insurance Company, and Pekin Life Insurance Company.

Pekin Insurance has been in business since 1921 and is one of the leading insurers in the state of Illinois, providing multiple lines of insurance. Pekin Insurance offers insurance coverage in 21 states through its growing agency force, which now totals 1,500 independent agencies and 8,500 insurance producers. The company is headquartered in Pekin, Illinois, with service offices at Phoenix, Arizona; O’Fallon, Rockford, and Warrenville, Illinois; Indianapolis, Indiana; Des Moines, Iowa; Columbus, Ohio; and Appleton, Wisconsin. Visit us at www.pekininsurance.com.

About iPipeline

iPipeline is a leading provider of no code / low code, content-based digital solutions for the life insurance and financial services industry. Through our SSG Digital, end-to-end platform, we accelerate and simplify sales, compliance, operations, and support. We provide process automation and seamless integration between every participant in our ecosystem including carriers, agents, general agencies, advisors, broker-dealers, RIAs, banks, securities/mutual fund firms, and their consumers on a global basis. Our innovative solutions include pre-sales support, new business and underwriting, policy administration, point-of-sale execution of applications, post-sale support, data analysis, reporting, user-driven configuration, consumer delivery and self-service, and agency and firm management.

iPipeline’s platform is used by approximately 450 carriers and fund companies, 1,400 distributors and financial institutions, and their agents and licensed advisors in a cloud-based environment. With headquarters in Exton, Pennsylvania, iPipeline has locations in Boston, Bromley (UK), Burlington (Canada), Cheltenham (UK), Dallas, Davidson, Fort Lauderdale, Huntersville, Ontario (CA), Philadelphia, Pleasanton, and Salt Lake City. Visit www.ipipeline.com.