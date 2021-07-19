Soapbox and Surge for Water Announce Partnership to Produce and Distribute Soap to Global Communities in Need, a Solution to Help Serve the 3 Billion People That Lack Proper Handwashing Facilities

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Surge for Water, 501c3 nonprofit, invests in communities with safe water, sanitation, hygiene and menstrual health solutions, is partnered with Soapbox, to produce 125,000 bars of soap (liquid equivalent) and hire Hygiene Ambassadors in Haiti and Uganda. This partnership will deliver hygiene training to 1,500 people. Access to soap, soap-making training and hygiene training are key ways that Surge works in partnership with local communities to address a lack of water, sanitation and hygiene solutions.

The severity of sanitation and hygiene challenges, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic, highlighted the need for safe water and soap as well as the importance of grassroots action. Through Surge’s model for sustainable solutions and strengthening the local capacity, in 2020 Surge impacted more than 71,000 people in 4 countries. Soapbox’s financial support garners additional movement toward the SDGs, grows Surge’s global impact and tackles the 3 billion without access to proper handwashing facilities.

According to Soapbox’s CEO & Co-Founder, David Simnick, “Handwashing can help prevent many illnesses and save lives. Surge for Water uses a comprehensive approach to address this issue. With this partnership, we hope to improve access to proper hand hygiene by providing soap, training, and awareness in communities we serve.”

Shilpa Alva, Founder and Executive Director shared, “This partnership with Soapbox allows us to significantly grow our global hygiene program, allowing us to impact several thousand more for generations to come!”

The United Nations launched the 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) as a call to action for an inclusive, sustainable future for all through targeted goals for countries. Together, Surge and Soapbox will address Goal 6 - clean water and sanitation for all which includes a hygiene target.

ABOUT SOAPBOX

Washington, DC-based Soapbox was founded in 2010 with a mission to empower consumers to change the world through everyday, quality purchases. For each thoughtfully crafted Soapbox product that is purchased, the company donates a bar of soap to someone in need, either in the United States or abroad. The company has donated more than 22 million bars of soap to date. Soapbox's naturally-derived personal care line includes hair color-safe shampoos and conditioners, hair oils, scalp treatments, nourishing body washes, liquid and foaming hand soap, lotions, bar soaps, body scrubs, bath bombs, and hand sanitizers. All products are vegan, paraben-free, cruelty-free, silicone-free and made in the USA. For more information, visit soapboxsoaps.com.

ABOUT SURGE FOR WATER

Surge for Water is a 501(c)3 national nonprofit organization that invests in communities through safe water, sanitation, hygiene and menstrual health solutions on a global scale to help end the cycle of poverty. Surge operates under a community-driven model, working hand-in-hand with local partners and community members to implement impactful solutions that have been sustainably designed to change the world one drop at a time. For more information on Surge, visit http://surgeforwater.org