Settlement of the ITC Investigation with Respect to Pictos’ Intellectual Property

WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The United States International Trade Commission (“Commission”) has ended its investigation into Samsung’s smartphone imports into the United States as Pictos Technologies Inc. and Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Samsung Electronics America, Inc., and Samsung Semiconductor Inc. (“Samsung”) have entered into a Settlement and License Agreement.

The parties agreed to terminate all pending actions by and against each other including at the Commission and in a number of other jurisdictions in exchange for Samsung’s license of the Pictos patent portfolio. Terms have not been disclosed. If an exclusion order had been fully implemented, it potentially would have stopped over $16 billion in imports of Samsung products.

“In this case Pictos sought to protect its intellectual property consistent with the protections obtained with other major corporations such as Apple, Kyocera, LG, Sony, and Nokia." said Vince Capone, General Counsel of Pictos. “We are pleased to resolve our dispute with Samsung and will seek to protect our U.S. technology from foreign interests that wantonly use our intellectual property in opposition of U.S. intellectual property rights. This offshore practice has national security implications and must not go unchecked,” he said.

About Pictos

Pictos Technologies Inc. is a U.S. owned company based in San Jose CA and organized under the laws of the State of Delaware. Pictos is the successor in interest to ESS Technologies, which, along with its predecessors, developed and patented much of the technology underlying the cameras in mobile devices consumers use on a daily basis.