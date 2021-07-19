The Goddard School® builds targeted curriculum around great works of children’s literature focusing on social-emotional development.

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--This fall, The Goddard School introduces a targeted curriculum built around great works of children’s literature focusing on social-emotional development. Life Lesson Library includes award-winning best sellers, beloved classics, and some new favorites. The list of books was carefully curated by early childhood education experts and Goddard teachers, featuring relatable characters and stories used to authentically teach and connect with children.

Life Lesson Library books help young children learn five educational themes including 1) self-awareness, 2) self-management, 3) social awareness, 4) relationship skills, and 5) responsible decision-making. Each theme features 12 age-appropriate books for infant listeners to preschool readers. Every book has a unique lesson plan with multiple in-school activities focused on the core social-emotional skill that it touches upon. Additionally, there is an accompanying at-home activity for each book to help parents reinforce what their children are learning and reading at The Goddard School, the leading premium childcare provider in the U.S.

“As we emerge from the pandemic as a society, there is a need to support the social and emotional needs of children seeking a return to normalcy. We designed a Summer Learning program to reengage children’s natural curiosity, and our fall curriculum seamlessly carries this important path forward through structured learning, and now Life Lesson Library,” said Dennis R. Maple, Chairman and CEO of Goddard Systems, Inc., the franchisor of The Goddard School. “We know that when children hear stories they can relate to and are engaged in activities, they learn. It’s our mission to teach children to be kind, caring, and eventually grow to have a positive impact on their communities.”

Timed for parents who are ready to have their little ones back in school this fall, Life Lesson Library will be available in more than 560 Goddard Schools across 38 states. The 60-book library will continuously be built out, with new infant-book additions expected later this fall. The plan is to build to 36 books per age group (infant, toddler, preschool/pre-k, and kindergarten/school-age) for a total of 144 diverse books and authors.

Examples of books on the list and the life lesson they help teach young children include:

“MOO, BAA, LA LA LA!” by Sandra Boynton Life lesson: social awareness

“Please, Baby, Please” by Spike Lee & Tonya Lewis Lee Life lesson: responsible decision-making

“The Dot” by Peter H. Reynolds Life lesson: self-awareness

“The Invisible Boy” by Trudy Ludwig Life lesson: relationship skills

“The Most Magnificent Thing” by Ashley Spires Life lesson: self-management



Maple continued, “We are here to partner with parents in providing children the opportunity to grow and learn while having fun. We believe the best way to do this is through the power of interactive reading. Teachers read meaningful books, children participate in play-based activities adapted from those stories, and parents help these life lessons blossom at home.”

For more information about The Goddard School, Life Lesson Library, and the importance of holistic and structured social-emotional learning opportunities for children, please visit GoddardSchool.com.

ABOUT GODDARD SYSTEMS, INC.

Established in 1988, Goddard Systems, Inc. (GSI), the franchisor of The Goddard School, is the acknowledged leader in the premium early childcare and education market segment. Headquartered in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania, GSI has been consistently named one of the top childcare franchises in the United States by Entrepreneur magazine and one of the Top 200 Franchise Systems (in worldwide sales) by Franchise Times. GSI currently licenses more than 560 Goddard School franchises that serve more than 70,000 students in 38 states. For more information, visit goddardschoolfranchise.com.

ABOUT THE GODDARD SCHOOL®

Learning for fun. Learning for life.®

Children learn best through experience. The Goddard School uses current, academically endorsed methods to ensure that children have fun while learning the skills they need for long-term success in school and in life.

The distinctive structure positions Schools to support the needs of families and helps ensure that children are known and appreciated for their individual talents and personalities. The Goddard School’s F.L.EX.® Learning Program (Fun Learning Experience) helps children explore and discover their interests in a safe, nurturing environment. And a team of acknowledged experts in various fields of early childhood education guides the course of study.

Additionally, this program has earned Cognia Accreditation and Middle States Corporate Accreditation for creating policies, programs and standards that help franchised locations meet high standards in early learning, child development and childcare. The Goddard School serves more than 70,000 students from six weeks to six years old in more than 560 Goddard Schools in 38 states. To learn more about The Goddard School, please visit GoddardSchool.com.