Carnegie Learning Becomes Certified Provider in Rivet Education’s Professional Learning Partner Guide

PITTSBURGH--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Carnegie Learning, a leader in artificial intelligence for education and formative assessment, is proud to announce that it is a new certified provider in the Professional Learning Partner Guide (PLPG) hosted by Rivet Education. The PLPG is a list of organizations that provide the best professional learning services aligned to HQIM (high-quality instructional materials) in the country. Using this website, educators can find and connect with professional learning providers who meet their curriculum learning needs.

Teachers and leaders need high-quality professional learning (HQPL) that demonstrates how to use HQIM to meet the needs of every student. Rivet Education defines HQPL as:

Specific

Relevant

Equitable

Ongoing

Engaging

Its expert review team includes 26 reviewers with a combined 350+ years working towards equity through education who are tasked with ensuring that the professional learning partners featured in the PLPG are best-in-class and provide the high-quality support that students and teachers deserve. The PLPG currently features 35+ professional learning partners servicing over 75% of all high-quality instructional materials across the country.

Kasey Bratcher, Senior Vice President of Professional Learning at Carnegie Learning, says, “We are honored to have been named an approved partner with Rivet Education, which validates the amazing work our professional learning design and field teams are doing across the country. We are driven by our mission of creating personalized professional learning experiences for the teachers and leaders we work with, and we are excited for the additional opportunities to invest in educators that this prestigious certification will bring.”

ABOUT RIVET EDUCATION

Rivet Education provides consulting services and products that ensure educators have the instructional materials and professional learning needed to provide all students with the education they deserve. When schools use better instructional materials and show teachers how to make the most of them in the classroom, student outcomes improve and inequities are reduced.

Founded in 2019 by the same team who led the implementation of nationally renowned reform efforts at the Louisiana Department of Education, Rivet Education is the only company in the U.S. to offer school districts a free, online tool that provides comprehensive and objective analysis of professional learning providers. Learn more at www.plpartnerguide.org.

ABOUT CARNEGIE LEARNING, INC.

Carnegie Learning is shaping the future of education. Born from more than 30 years of learning science research at Carnegie Mellon University, the company has become a recognized leader in the ed tech space, using artificial intelligence, formative assessment, and adaptive learning to deliver groundbreaking solutions to education’s toughest challenges. With the highest quality offerings for K-12 math, ELA, literacy, world languages, professional learning and more, Carnegie Learning is changing the way we think about education and creating powerful results for teachers and students alike. For more information, please visit: www.carnegielearning.com.