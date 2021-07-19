World Wide Technology Named Mayakoba Title Sponsor Through 2027

PLAYA DEL CARMEN, México--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today Mayakoba and the PGA TOUR introduced World Wide Technology, a $13 billion technology solutions provider, as title sponsor for the World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba in a seven-year partnership that extends through 2027.

The 15th annual event, hosted at El Camaleón Golf Club at Mayakoba on Mexico’s Riviera Maya, will be held November 1-7, 2021, with Norway’s Viktor Hovland expected to defend his 2020 title. Hovland, who will represent Norway in the 2020 Summer Olympics, claimed his second career PGA TOUR victory last December in Mexico with a birdie on the 72nd hole.

“The global expansion and resulting positive impact of the PGA TOUR makes Mayakoba a natural fit for WWT,” said Jim Kavanaugh, CEO and co-founder of WWT. “At WWT, we do whatever it takes to create the best possible technology experiences and business outcomes for customers and communities around the world. We are proud to support the tournament as it showcases top golf talent while also inspiring leadership and opportunity through the expansion of youth golf in Mexico and Latin America.”

In 2007, Mayakoba made history as the PGA TOUR’s first-ever official event held outside the United States or Canada. The tournament is a pioneer for the sport of golf in Mexico and Latin America and has opened the door for Tours such as PGA TOUR Latinoamérica and multiple professional golf events held annually throughout the region.

“We are excited to partner with World Wide Technology as we continue to foster the growth of golf in Mexico and Latin America through the World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba and its charitable initiatives,” said PGA TOUR Commissioner Jay Monahan. “The World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba broke new ground as the first PGA TOUR event in Mexico in 2007, and we look forward to properly celebrating this new partnership and the 15th anniversary of the event come November.”

This year’s World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba, a FedExCup Regular Season event, will again bring the world’s top golfers to Mexico’s most important tourist destination to experience the warm hospitality and natural beauty of the Mexican Caribbean.

Since its inception, the growth of golf in Mexico and creating a positive charitable impact on the community have been key objectives for the event and Mayakoba as a destination. This growth recently manifested itself on the PGA TOUR as Guadalajara’s Carlos Ortiz became only the third player from Mexico to win on the PGA TOUR at the 2020 Vivint Houston Open. Ortiz joins Victor Regalado and Cesar Sanudo as winners hailing from Mexico.

In its history, a total of 25 different Mexican players have competed in the PGA TOUR’s event at Mayakoba, and thousands of Mexican youth have been introduced to the sport of golf through the tournament’s community golf development program, Golf PARa Todos. More than $3 million has been generated for local, national and international charities focused on a variety of issues, including education, environmental sustainability and health and wellness for young people.

“We are honored to have hosted the PGA TOUR since 2007 and we couldn’t be happier with this partnership with World Wide Technology that assures the continued positive impact of our event,” said Borja Escalada, CEO of RLH Properties. “Fifteen years ago, we made a great investment in golf and sport with which RLH shares many values. And the sponsorship of World Wide Technology, as well as the support of all our sponsors and supporters across Mexico and Latin America, make me confident that the best is yet to come. We look forward to continue supporting the development of this great sport in Mexico and the region as well as to hosting World Wide Technology at beautiful Mayakoba and celebrating many more years of PGA TOUR golf at Mayakoba.”

All four rounds of the 2021 World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba will be carried live on Golf Channel in the United States and on Golf Channel Latin America and GOLFTV in Mexico and Latin America.

About PGA TOUR

By showcasing golf’s greatest players, the PGA TOUR engages, inspires and positively impacts our fans, partners and communities worldwide.

The PGA TOUR, headquartered in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, co-sanctions tournaments on the PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, Korn Ferry Tour, PGA TOUR Latinoamérica, Mackenzie Tour-PGA TOUR Canada, Forme Tour and PGA TOUR Series-China . Members on the PGA TOUR represent the world’s best players, hailing from 29 countries and territories outside the United States (96 international members). Worldwide, PGA TOUR tournaments are broadcast to 216 countries and territories in 28 languages. Virtually all tournaments are organized as non-profit organizations to maximize charitable giving, and to date, tournaments across all Tours have generated more than $3.2 billion.

About World Wide Technology

World Wide Technology (WWT), a global technology solutions provider with $13.4 billion in annual revenue, combines the power of strategy, execution and partnership to accelerate transformational outcomes for large public and private organizations around the world. Through its Advanced Technology Center, a collaborative ecosystem of the world’s most advanced hardware and software solutions, WWT helps customers and partners conceptualize, test and validate innovative technology solutions for the best business outcomes and then deploys them at scale through its 4 million square feet of global warehousing, distribution and integration space. With over 7,000 employees and more than 55 locations around the world, WWT’s culture, built on a set of core values and established leadership philosophies, has been recognized 10 years in a row by Fortune and Great Place to Work® for its unique blend of determination, innovation and leadership for diversity and inclusion. With this culture at its foundation, WWT bridges the gap between business and technology to make a new world happen for its customers, partners and communities.

About World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba

The World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba made golf history in 2007 when it became the first PGA TOUR event to ever be contested outside the United States and Canada. A pioneer in Mexico, the World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba celebrates its 15th anniversary in 2021. This November, PGA TOUR players and top technology leaders will come together to present a best-in-class experience for all our fans, partners and employees. The tournament annually features 132 professional golfers participating in four rounds of stroke play competition at the Greg Norman-designed El Camaleón Golf Club at Mayakoba in the Riviera Maya region of Mexico. Viktor Hovland of Norway is the current defending champion. Other past champions include Fred Funk, Harris English, Charley Hoffman, Graeme McDowell and Matt Kuchar among others. In its history, the event has generated nearly $3 million dollars in charitable contributions. The 2021 tournament will be held November 1-7.

About Mayakoba

Nestled in the Mexican Riviera Maya, Mayakoba is a 620-acre resort and residential destination surrounded by the natural beauty of lagoons, jungle, tranquil waters and a sugar sand beach. Four meaningfully placed luxury hotels can be found within Mayakoba — Andaz Mayakoba, Banyan Tree Mayakoba, Fairmont Mayakoba and Rosewood Mayakoba — each with distinct personalities and amenities, perfectly complementing one another, and two collections of private residences, including Rosewood Residences Mayakoba and Fairmont Heritage Place Mayakoba. Within the coveted destination are a wealth of lifestyle experiences including four acclaimed spas, more than 25 restaurants with eclectic cuisines and a village square that serves as an event space modeled after the historic Colonial plazas in Mexico. In addition, guests have access to a three-mile-long nature trail and spectacular 18-hole golf course designed by renowned architect and PGA TOUR legend Greg Norman, which is home to the World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba, the first PGA TOUR tournament in Mexico.

