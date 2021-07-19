Leading AAC Provider Smartbox Launches Lumin-i: a New Eye Tracking Solution Developed in Collaboration With Smart Eye

MALVERN, England & GOTHENBURG, Sweden--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Global Augmentative and Alternative Communication (AAC) provider Smartbox Assistive Technology, and Smart Eye, a leader in AI-based eye tracking solutions for the automotive, aerospace, neuroscience, and research sectors, today announce a new collaboration. Together they have developed Lumin-i, a unique and advanced eye tracking product that will enable AAC users with complex and limited mobility to have a voice.

The collaboration combines Smartbox’s 15 years of experience in designing and delivering software, content, and hardware to a wide range of global AAC users and Smart Eye’s extensive expertise in designing and delivering eye tracking systems that respond to human behaviour. This collaboration means that Lumin-i is now offered as part of Smartbox’s market leading Grid Pad AAC devices*.

Lumin-i features Smart Eye’s robust eye tracking algorithms, offering a high level of accuracy and enabling a very responsive solution. The technology has also been developed to work outdoors, allowing Lumin-i users to access their communication device anywhere.

It takes just 25 ms (milliseconds) for Lumin-i to respond to your gaze, capturing 60 frames per second with a gaze recovery time of just 17 ms. Lumin-i also has a large track box measuring 35 X 30 X 65 cm– which allows for lots of head movement – giving users with complex mobility needs a reliable and powerful solution for communication and independence.

Dougal Hawes, MD at Smartbox Assistive Technology said, “For the past 15 years eye gaze has been a crucial technology to Smartbox and our users. This collaboration with Smart Eye was born out of our desire to bring the world’s best eye tracking performance to our sector, giving people a highly accurate eye tracker that will work both indoors and outdoors.”

He continued, “We always strive to offer our users the best possible solution and with Lumin-i we are able to provide a robust and quick-to-respond eye gaze solution that is made possible by Smart Eye’s years of experience in delivering quality eye tracking devices to some interesting customers including NASA, Airbus, Audi, Harvard University and Georgia Tech.”

Solmaz Shahmehr, Vice President & Head of Research Instruments at Smart Eye also commented, “We are very excited to be stepping into a market that is new to us, but at the same time resonates so well with Smart Eye’s core mission. Our goal has always been to bridge the gap between human and machine, and this partnership is an important step on the way. Through Lumin-i, our technology is giving people with disabilities a tool to communicate without barriers.”

Lumin-i is being launched globally on Monday 19th July 2021 and more information can be found on the Smartbox website: www.thinksmartbox.com/product/lumin-i.

* Smartbox communication aids are powered by Grid – market leading text and symbol-based software which offers users a voice, environmental control, and access to a range of grid sets and accessible apps supporting children and adults with complex disability and communication needs.

About Smartbox Assistive Technology

Smartbox Assistive Technology is based from its two UK offices [Malvern & Bristol] and from its offices in the US & Ireland. It also supports other global customers through an extensive Global Partner network, delivering AAC assistive communication solutions alongside training, support & repairs. Smartbox is celebrating its 15th anniversary throughout 2021. For more information visit www.thinksmartbox.com

About Smart Eye

For over 20 years Smart Eye has developed artificial intelligence (AI) in the form of eye tracking technology that understands, supports and predicts a person’s intentions and actions. By carefully studying eye, facial and head movement, their technology can draw conclusions about a person’s awareness and mental state. Their eye tracking technology is used in the next generation of cars, commercial vehicles and providing new insights for research within aerospace, aviation, neuroscience and more. Smart Eye’s solutions are used around the world by more than 800 partners and customers, including the US Air Force, NASA, BMW, Audi, Boeing, Volvo, GM, and Harvard University. For more information visit www.smarteye.ai