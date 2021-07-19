ExxonMobil Selected as Exclusive Lubricants Supplier for Avelo Airlines

Avelo, the first new mainline U.S. carrier to launch in nearly 15 years, will use Mobil Jet™ Oil II, Mobil™ HyJet™ V and Mobilgrease™ 33 across its fleet. (Photo: Business Wire)

SPRING, Texas & BURBANK, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ExxonMobil and Avelo Airlines announced today that ExxonMobil will be the sole aviation lubricants supplier for Avelo’s growing fleet. Avelo, the first new mainline U.S. carrier to launch in nearly 15 years, selected ExxonMobil based on trust in the company’s products and legacy in the aviation industry.

Avelo is currently using Mobil JetTM Oil II across its fleet of single-class 189-seat Boeing 737-800 aircraft and is in the process of converting to Mobil™ HyJet™ V and Mobilgrease™ 33. Poised for rapid growth, Avelo needed a lubricant supplier that could scale with its fleet.

“ We chose ExxonMobil as our lubricants partner because their experience and reputation in the aviation industry is unmatched,” said Greg Baden, Chief Operating Officer, Avelo. “ ExxonMobil shares our commitment to excellence, helping us Inspire Travel through everyday low fares. As a trusted brand, we are confident that ExxonMobil can support our needs today and grow with us tomorrow.”

The ExxonMobil suite of aviation lubricants has a long history of strong performance in various aircraft and engines which made Avelo confident in its selection.

Mobil Jet Oil II is a high-performance, synthetic aircraft-type gas turbine lubricant formulated for reliable performance. With more than five decades of flight experience, it has accrued over 5 billion hours of on-wing performance.

Mobil HyJet V is a high-performance Type V phosphate ester hydraulic fluid used by major airlines for optimal reliability in high pressure systems. It has logged more than 10 million in-service hours since its introduction.

Mobilgrease 33 is a high-performance, multipurpose airframe grease providing superior performance and hydrolytic stability, excellent resistance to thermal and oxidative degradation and exceptional wear protection.

“ ExxonMobil has been a technology leader since 1903, with aviators and engineers relying on our expertise to push the boundaries of flight. From supporting the Wright Brothers’ first flight to now being the exclusive lubricants supplier for Avelo, we remain committed to providing innovative aviation lubricant solutions to address customers’ evolving needs,” said Ali Bakr, ExxonMobil Global Aviation Lubricants Sales Director. “ We’re excited to continue to make history with Avelo, supporting them as they work to Inspire Travel.”

ExxonMobil has a state-of-the-art Port Allen aviation lubricants plant in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. The 90,000-square foot facility is equipped with advanced production technologies designed to raise the bar in product quality and integrity, including in-line blending, high-speed quart line and flow-through racking systems. The plant received the Zero Net Waste to Landfill Silver Validation from UL, which demonstrates ExxonMobil’s commitment to reducing environmental impacts and providing airlines with cleaner lubricant choices through Mobil-branded lubricants, including jet oils, greases and hydraulic oils. ExxonMobil is the first petroleum products company to secure this validation.

About Avelo Airlines

Avelo Airlines was founded with a simple purpose — to Inspire Travel. The airline offers Customers time- and money-saving convenience, surprisingly low everyday fares, and a refreshingly smooth and caring experience through its “Avelo Soul of Service” culture. Operating a fleet of next-generation Boeing 737 aircraft, Avelo provides nonstop service between 11 destinations across the Western U.S. and its base at Hollywood Burbank Airport (BUR). Later this year, Avelo will begin service to and from its first East Coast base at Tweed New Haven Airport (HVN). For more information visit aveloair.com.

About ExxonMobil

ExxonMobil, one of the largest publicly traded international energy companies, uses technology and innovation to help meet the world’s growing energy needs. ExxonMobil holds an industry-leading inventory of resources, is one of the largest refiners and marketers of petroleum products, and its chemical company is one of the largest in the world. To learn more, visit exxonmobil.com and the Energy Factor.

