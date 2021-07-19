Beachbody Super Trainer & Celebrity Fitness Trainer Amoila Cesar Debuts New Training Program, “645,” Inspired by His Proven Methods With Top Pro Athletes

Now available from Beachbody On Demand Amoila Cesar’s new program 645 taps into training techniques he has used with celebrity and pro athletes to create significant performance gains while preventing injury. Learn more at BeachbodyOnDemand.com (Photo: Business Wire)

SANTA MONICA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--He has trained Grammy winning rap artist 2 Chainz, NBA all-star Julius Randle, and actor/celebrity Jack Osbourne, and now Beachbody Super Trainer Amoila Cesar is re-defining high-performance in-home fitness with an all-new program from Beachbody On Demand (BOD) called “645.”

The program uses the same techniques he’s used for years helping athletes and celebrities train in a way that helps prevent injury while creating outrageous power and performance gains. His special combination of total-body resistance training, agility based cardio, and restorative mobility workouts to optimize each day without exhausting you.

“Our programs do a great job of getting people motivated and helping them make a commitment to their personal fitness journey, but it’s also important to make sure they’re getting to that end goal the correct way and without injury,” said Carl Daikeler, Co-founder, Chairman and CEO of The Beachbody Company. “With Amoila’s experience training professional athletes, he offers unique insights and coaching cues into how to approach exercise with the intensity required to train like a pro, with technique that keeps you wanting to come back the next day and train more. We’re so confident in the transformative results with 645 that for the first time ever, we are motivating people to go all-in with their commitment with a $45 reward for completing the program with Beachbody’s Total Solution of Fitness + Nutrition + Support.”

“645” is a 13-week program comprised of six 45-minute workouts a week. The program is broken into four stages, with the goal of users reaching their peak in 13 weeks without crawling across the finish line. Each workout requires minimal equipment such as light, medium and heavy dumbbells, as well as Beachbody Power Loops – the next-generation of resistance bands with a woven fabric texture. Each week features 4 full-body strength workouts, 1 mobility workout, and 1 cardio workout, all with a 10-minute active warm-up that will prepare your body for the work to come.

The 13 weeks are broken into 4 stages: The first three are 4 weeks each, while week 13 is a Performance Week where you’ll reach your peak. In each stage, the moves, intensity, and volume change weekly and end with a Deload Week where your intensity stays the same, but with less volume. This is to help with recovery and start the new stage fresh and ready. Cesar’s goal is to put you on a straight path to finishing each stage, and the entire program at your peak of performance, so you leave feeling invigorated and energized, not defeated or spent.

“You have a body, and to me that makes you an athlete who needs to perform in life at your greatest potential, and it’s important to make sure you’re treating your body as such,” said Amoila Cesar, Beachbody Super Trainer. “While aesthetics are one thing, if you aren’t approaching movement in your day-to-day life with proper form and mobility then you’re probably doing the same when you work out. ‘645’ helps address this by placing focus on the mechanics of each movement rather than the muscle. By utilizing the active warm-up that I use with my pro athlete and celebrity clients, we can begin to fix the common imbalances we all have, allowing us to move and feel better both during our workouts and in our daily lives.”

"645" is available on Beachbody On Demand for VIP Early Access beginning July 19 through Team Beachbody with the purchase of one of several Challenge Pack Options, which include a 1-year subscription to the complete library of content, featuring access to 1,500+ workouts, mindful meditations, and delicious recipes to support your total health and wellbeing. To learn more or to join the Beachbody community of more than 3.2 million members, please visit BeachbodyOnDemand.com.

Those interested in earning a $45 reward as part of a special 645 Commitment can simply complete the following steps:

Purchase a 645 Total-Solution Challenge Pack through Team Beachbody Use and stay on Shakeology OR Beachbody Performance supplements (Energize and Recover) subscription for the entire duration of the program and do the 645 workouts Join a BODgroup for accountability and support Submit results to the Beachbody Challenge to receive your $45 reward and a free 645 t-shirt

Part of The Beachbody Company, Beachbody on Demand is a worldwide leader in health and fitness with the mission to help people achieve their goals and enjoy healthy, fulfilling lives. Beachbody's formula of world-class fitness, nutrition, motivation and support has proven again and again to deliver results for its customers. For more information, visit Beachbody.com or BeachbodyonDemand.com.

About The Beachbody Company, Inc.

Headquartered in Southern California, Beachbody is a leading digital fitness and nutrition subscription company, with over two decades of creating innovative content and powerful brands. The Beachbody Company is the parent company to the Beachbody On Demand streaming platform (BOD), the live digital streaming platform Openfit and Myx fitness, the company’s connected fitness brand. As of March 31, 2021, the Company had 2.8 million paid digital fitness subscribers, a nationwide peer-support system of over 400,000 influencers and coaches, plus a premium portfolio of branded nutrition products.

About Amoila Cesar

Amoila is a certified personal trainer through the National Academy of Sports Medicine (NASM) and the International Sports Sciences Association (ISSA). He’s famous for his upbeat personality, and for getting celebrities and professional athletes in seriously good shape. His motivational, inclusive style makes you feel like you’re training with him in his gym, along with his crew. He’s also the creator of 6 Weeks of THE WORK® and 4 Weeks of THE PREP™. He has his bachelor’s degree in exercise science with a minor in psychology from the University of Central Florida.