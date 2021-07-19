Arthur Treacher’s to Feature Favorites from Cajun QSR Off the Hook

JERICHO, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Arthur Treacher’s, the seafood favorite founded in 1969 known for its hand-dipped fish, chicken and shrimp, today announces it will expand its menu to include items from Off the Hook, a Louisiana quick-casual dining concept focused on serving authentic Cajun recipes.

This announcement comes at a time of rapid expansion for both brands. Nathan’s Famous, the American tradition serving New York favorites for more than 100 years, announced earlier this year the addition of Arthur Treacher’s to the brand’s portfolio as a virtual ghost kitchen concept, with plans to roll out nationwide in the coming months. Off the Hook currently has three locations across south Louisiana with three additional locations in development.

“Off the Hook is thrilled to work with brands such as Nathan’s Famous and Arthur Treacher’s. We are excited to continue our expansion and share the Cajun food and culture that makes our home special,” states Paxton Moreaux, Director of Operations, Off the Hook.

Off the Hook is known for its homemade, authentic Cajun recipes featuring fresh ingredients and locally sourced Gulf seafood. Arthur Treacher’s will feature two signature Off the Hook recipes, Seafood Gumbo and Crawfish Etoufee, to complement its Fish n’ Chips, Boom Boom Shrimp, and other fish and chicken offerings.

To view images of Arthur Treacher’s menu items, visit here.

To learn more about franchising with Arthur Treacher’s, visit www.arthurtreachers.com.

About Nathan’s Famous

Nathan’s is a Russell 2000 Company that currently distributes its products in 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, Guam, and 17 foreign countries through its restaurant system, foodservice sales programs and product licensing activities. Last year, over 700 million Nathan’s Famous hot dogs were sold. For additional information about Nathan’s, please visit our website at nathansfamous.com.

About Off the Hook

Off the Hook is a quick-casual dining concept focused on serving fast yet authentic Cajun recipes. Born of the Louisiana Bayou, Off the Hook has the code on Cajun cuisine – making flavorful, time-honored family recipes accessible to the modern consumer on-the-go. Off the Hook has three locations across south Louisiana with three more being developed.

