Ameresco’s work with San Joaquin County solar farm earns Top Project of the Year award from Environment + Energy Leader.

FRAMINGHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ameresco, Inc., (NYSE: AMRC), a leading cleantech integrator specializing in energy efficiency and renewable energy, today announced that its solar installation at the Foothill Landfill in San Joaquin County, California, has received a Top Project of the Year Award in the Environment + Energy Leader Awards program. Organized annually, the program’s expert judges identified this solar installation as a leading example of how to best repurpose underutilized land for maximum energy savings.

Over the past seven years, Ameresco partnered with the officials of San Joaquin County to develop and maintain two standalone projects at the Foothill Landfill. In 2014, the company developed a landfill gas-to-energy (LFGTE) facility to convert the County’s waste into renewable energy. Following its success, Ameresco oversaw the installation of over 13,000 solar panels on the landfill’s underdeveloped land in 2020 to further support the County’s long-term sustainability goals.

“With a very experienced and critical judging panel and a strict set of judging criteria, entrants faced an extremely high bar to qualify for an award in 2021,” says Sarah Roberts, Environment + Energy Leader publisher.

One judge said of the San Joaquin County project, “This project demonstrates excellent use of underutilized land at the Foothill Landfill site and serves as a model for what others should and could develop.”

Alongside the Top Project of the Year Award win, Ameresco will participate in the Environment + Energy Leader Solutions Summit on Wednesday, July 21, 2021. During a half-hour session, scheduled for 4:00 p.m. ET, representatives from San Joaquin County and Ameresco will delve into what inspired a second project at the same location, why it’s important to maximize underdeveloped land, and how a similar strategy can be implemented into other projects. Interested parties are encouraged to register for the session.

“We’re honored that the development of renewable energy resources within San Joaquin County has been recognized with this award,” said Supervisor Tom Patti, Chairman of the San Joaquin County Board of Supervisors. “The Board’s prioritization to improve our local communities through clean and secure energy resources is of utmost importance as we plan for our energy future. The Foothill Landfill Solar project is not only great for the environment but obviously it helps offset the cost of rising electric costs to local taxpayers.”

“Our collaborative partnership with the County’s officials truly allowed us to think creatively about both the LFGTE facility and the solar farm,” said Ameresco’s executive vice president Bob Georgeoff. “We are honored that our work has been recognized for its excellence by Environment + Energy Leader judges, and we are proud to have worked with the County to lower their emissions by over 28,500 tons annually. We look forward to championing their ongoing sustainability efforts.”

The Environment + Energy Leader Awards is a program recognizing excellence in products and services that provide companies with energy and environmental benefits, and in projects implemented by companies that improved environmental or energy management and increased the bottom line. This year’s complete list of winners will be announced during the Solutions Summit on July 20, 2021, beginning at 9:15 a.m. ET. For more information and to register to attend, please visit: https://www.environmentalleader.com/ee-summit/

About the Environment + Energy Leader Awards

For nearly a decade, the Environment + Energy Leader Awards have celebrated excellence in the world of environmental, sustainability and energy management. Award winners are truly buzz-worthy, and companies that sport a Top Project or Top Product of the Year Award badge are known to be the best of the best. When other companies are seeking a sustainability or energy management solution, they know that E+E Product of the Year Award winners offer a significant group of products, vetted by experts, to peruse for help in making their decisions. Project of the Year Award winners are known to illustrate how sustainability and energy management projects can successfully help other companies improve the bottom line.

About Ameresco, Inc.

Founded in 2000, Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) is a leading cleantech integrator and renewable energy asset developer, owner and operator. Our comprehensive portfolio includes energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability and renewable energy solutions delivered to clients throughout North America and the United Kingdom. Ameresco’s sustainability services in support of clients’ pursuit of Net Zero include upgrades to a facility’s energy infrastructure and the development, construction, and operation of distributed energy resources. Ameresco has successfully completed energy saving, environmentally responsible projects with Federal, state and local governments, healthcare and educational institutions, housing authorities, and commercial and industrial customers. With its corporate headquarters in Framingham, MA, Ameresco has more than 1,000 employees providing local expertise in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. For more information, visit www.ameresco.com.