Putting a Stop to the Dropout Crisis: Stride Doubles Down on Academic Excellence with Graduation Guarantee

HERNDON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dropping out of high school remains a nationwide problem, with two million students – 5% of students – leaving school before graduating each year. As online learning offers many students a second chance and as graduation rates at Stride K12-powered schools have risen steadily over the past five years, Stride, Inc. (NYSE: LRN) is renewing its commitment to the academic and personal success of all learners with the launch of the Stride Graduation Guarantee.

The Stride Graduation Guarantee will provide eligible students enrolled in Stride K12-powered full-time public schools and programs with a guaranteed path to graduate high school, no matter what. If a student ages out of a tuition-free public education option and their school no longer has the capacity to support them, Stride will cover the costs of tuition at a Stride private school of Stride’s choice or provide other remediation offered by Stride, until the student achieves the credits necessary to earn their high school diploma.

“We know that a student drops out of high school every 15 seconds. That has to stop, and we know what it will take,” said James Rhyu, CEO at Stride, Inc. “A student with a plan is more likely to stay in school. The Graduation Guarantee signals our commitment to improve graduation rates, and reflects our confidence in the schools, teachers, and counselors we support, the curriculum we deliver, and the students we serve.”

Beyond the comprehensive credit-recovery courses, robust wraparound services, graduation roadmaps, and personalized remediation support already in place at all Stride K12-powered schools, the Graduation Guarantee is intended to provide an extra layer of support to students who need it most – at no cost to families.

Stride’s Graduation Guarantee comes at a time when the U.S. has a renewed focus on the realities of learning loss. Despite wide-spread evidence of a “COVID slide” of learning loss for students in the U.S. during the COVID-19 pandemic, Stride K12-powered schools reported lower learning loss rates than those reported in national studies. And in some cases, students enrolled in Stride K12-powered schools experienced learning gains.

All students enrolled in Stride K12-powered fulltime online public high schools/programs are eligible for the Graduation Guarantee, provided they have been enrolled for the full school year until the maximum age limit of their school/program as provided by state law or regulation. For more information and to enroll in a Stride K12-powered school, visit www.k12.com/guarantee.

About Stride, Inc.

