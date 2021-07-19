BrandVerge Names IRI as Recommended Audiences Provider

CHICAGO & NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BrandVerge, a platform that connects media companies and advertisers, and IRI®, a fast-growing global technology leader in innovative solutions and services for consumer, retail and media companies, today announced that IRI has been selected as the recommended Audiences provider for advertisers on the BrandVerge platform.

BrandVerge removes hurdles from the traditional media review process by providing a digital marketplace for media sellers to post advertisement opportunity information, and media buyers to browse listings to find the right opportunity to reach their target consumers. Through this partnership, IRI will be listed as the recommended Audiences provider on the BrandVerge platform, giving advertisers the ability to seamlessly leverage IRI’s suite of media solutions to identify which targets deliver the best return for their ad spend, without having to undergo a separate request for proposal process. This partnership will help advertisers save time and money identifying and planning media opportunities while maximizing their return on advertising spend.

“We’re delighted to announce this new partnership with IRI, which will significantly streamline the process for advertisers to book media opportunities with confidence,” said Mollie Kehoe, co-founder of BrandVerge. “By connecting advertisers directly with IRI, we will be saving them months of research, planning and analysis that they would’ve had to endure through a normal RFP process. Now, they can begin optimizing their ad targeting and measurement efforts immediately, freeing up more time to focus on fostering creative collaboration to deliver premium breakthrough campaigns.”

“IRI is thrilled to partner with BrandVerge,” said Jennifer Pelino, executive vice president, IRI Media Center of Excellence. “Our industry-leading repository of multichannel retailer data, including more than 500 million shopper loyalty cards, makes us the perfect partner to help advertisers maximize campaign efficiency and effectiveness with purchase-based insights at all stages of an ad campaign. We look forward to connecting and developing long-term partnerships with media buyers in all industries to help them make the most out of their ad spend.”

IRI’s suite of end-to-end media resources that help advertisers maximize their ROAS includes:

Pre-campaign solutions to help target and activate the right audiences.

solutions to help target and activate the right audiences. In-campaign solutions to help advertisers understand how to make their ads more effective in-flight.

solutions to help advertisers understand how to make their ads more effective in-flight. Post-campaign solutions that deliver granular insights into how campaigns performed, and how they can improve in the future.

Helpful Links:

IRI Media Solutions: https://www.iriworldwide.com/en-us/solutions/media

IRI Audiences: https://www.iriworldwide.com/en-us/solutions/media/pre-campaign/targeting-and-activation

About IRI

IRI is a fast-growing, leading provider of big data, predictive analytics and forward-looking insights that help CPG, OTC health care organizations, retailers, and financial services and media companies grow their businesses. With the largest repository of purchase, media, social, causal and loyalty data, all integrated into an on-demand, cloud-based technology platform, IRI is empowering the personalization revolution, helping to guide its more than 5,000 clients around the world in their quests to remain relentlessly relevant, capture market share, connect with consumers, collaborate with key constituents and deliver market-leading growth. For more information, visit www.iriworldwide.com.

About the IRI Partner Ecosystem

IRI fundamentally believes that delivering differentiated growth for clients requires deep, highly integrated partnering with a variety of best-of-breed companies. As such, IRI works closely with a broad range of industry leaders across multiple industries and sectors to create innovative joint solutions, services and access to capabilities to help its clients more effectively collaborate and compete in their various markets and exceed their growth objectives. IRI is committed to its partnership philosophy and continues to actively enhance its open ecosystem of partners through alliances, joint ventures, acquisitions and affiliations. The IRI Partner Ecosystem includes such leading companies as 84.51°, Adobe, Alphonso, BDSA, The Boston Consulting Group, comScore, Dynata, Edge by Ascential, Edison, Experian, Facebook, GfK, Gigwalk, Google, Label Insight, Limbik, LiveRamp, MFour, Ogury, Omnicom, PlaceIQ, Pinterest, Profitero, SPINS, Univision, Valassis, Viant and others.

About BrandVerge

Content comes in numerous forms: premium, sponsored, native and branded. BrandVerge integrates and orchestrates content, in all its forms, into an elegant marketplace — providing the advertising industry with a premier destination to shop, sell and create premium media opportunities. By empowering advertisers and premium publishers with transparency and control like no other platform can, BrandVerge transforms the content discovery experience. For more information, visit: www.gobrandverge.com.