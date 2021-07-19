Flywheel and Siemens Healthineers Partner for Healthcare Research Collaboration

MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Flywheel, the leading data management platform for medical research and collaboration, today announced a partnership and enterprise license agreement with Siemens Healthineers. Under the agreement, Flywheel will deliver a cloud-based research collaboration solution on the Siemens Healthineers teamplay digital health platform. Rolling out first in North America, the teamplay collaboration solution will enable Siemens Healthineers and its many research partners around the world to securely share data, algorithms, and expertise to drive innovation in medical imaging.

Siemens Healthineers’ teamplay digital health platform leverages the power of cloud technology and the company’s vast network of customers and partners to fuel innovative healthcare solutions. The combined research and collaboration solution will enable Siemens Healthineers collaboration teams to streamline communication, data sharing, and solutions development with their research partners.

Healthcare innovation is increasingly dependent on data and multi-disciplinary collaboration. The Flywheel solution, powered by Siemens Healthineers’ teamplay digital health platform, provides a scalable product for conducting secured, collaborative research that involves imaging and related non-imaging healthcare data. The solution streamlines the ability to share data and automate analytic workloads, as well as provides a broad range of tools to support curation of data for machine learning and other advanced analyses, including quality controls and image annotation workflows. The underlying teamplay digital health platform provides extensive tools that comply with data privacy and regulatory standards.

“The Business Line Magnetic Resonance (MR) at Siemens Healthineers works with hundreds of collaboration partners worldwide. That’s the reason why we initiated the project,” said Arthur Kaindl, Executive VP Magnetic Resonance. “We are excited to partner with Flywheel for the Siemens Healthineers imaging collaboration project. Flywheel provides a unique solution that addresses the challenges of multi-institutional healthcare research collaboration at scale. With the Flywheel solution built on the teamplay digital health platform, we are able to offer an exciting new suite of capabilities that will help Siemens Healthineers and our partners work together to advance medical imaging.”

“Based on our Flywheel solution, Siemens Healthineers is taking a big step forward in transforming healthcare research collaboration. We are excited to partner with the Siemens Healthineers team to provide the critical technology for such an important project,” said Travis Richardson, Chief Product Officer, Flywheel.

