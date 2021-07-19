Numerica Credit Union Chooses Scienaptic to Empower AI Credit Decisioning Across Loan Products and Services

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Leading global AI-powered credit decision platform provider, Scienaptic AI announced Numerica Credit Union has selected the company’s AI-powered platform to enhance its overall credit decisioning for several of its lending products and services, including consumer and commercial underwriting, CLI for credit cards, preapprovals, best credit product recommendations for members and credit risk assessment for the institution’s treasury services.

With roots going back to 1937, Numerica Credit Union was initially founded to support railway workers and employees of other transportation systems and shippers. For over 80 years, the Wash.-based credit union has evolved and expanded, now currently serving more than 160,000 members across central and eastern Washington and northern Idaho. The award-winning institution offers a full line of financial products and services, including mortgages and business products to help their members and communities live well financially.

“Numerica’s core purpose is to enhance the lives of our members, fulfill their dreams and enrich our local communities,” said Ken Plank, Chief Lending Officer at Numerica. “Scienaptic’s platform will support our mission and deliver automated decisions across commercial and consumer underwriting, allowing us to serve more members when they need us most. The platform will help us increase loan approval rates and extend more credit to current and potential members while advancing their financial well-being.”

“We are very excited to be working with the team at Numerica, helping to empower its credit decisioning for its members,” Pankaj Jain, President of Scienaptic. “Scienaptic's adaptive AI will help bolster the institution’s reach and speed for its credit approvals, enhancing member experience, all without increasing risk.”

About Scienaptic AI

Scienaptic is on a mission to increase credit availability by transforming technology used in credit decisioning. Over 150 years of credit experience is embedded in Scienaptic's AI native credit decision platform. Our clients across banks, credit unions, fintech, and other lenders use the platform to constantly improve the quality of underwriting decisions. This enables them to say ‘yes’ to borrowers more often and faster. For more information, visit www.scienaptic.ai.