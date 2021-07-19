SES Government Solutions Wins USD 14.5 Million Contract to Support Thule Air Base

RESTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SES Government Solutions (SES GS), a wholly-owned subsidiary of SES, today announced it was awarded a contract of USD 14.5 million to support Thule Air Base in Greenland with critical communications capabilities.

The SES GS solution leverages C-band technology, which is highly resilient to weather effects, and provides a dedicated reachback beam leveraging single hop connectivity directly to the user site. The SES GS solution also provides redundancy at all levels, to include antennas, uplink and downlink telemetry, ground infrastructure, and restoration capabilities. This award is an example of the company’s proven track record of providing reliable services in harsh climate conditions in the Arctic, while ensuring the mitigation of physical antenna degradation.

“ We are proud to provide satellite communications support for this critical mission,” said President and CEO of SES Government Solutions, Brigadier General Pete Hoene, USAF (retired). “ Thule Air Base is the Department of Defense’s northernmost installation, and this program continues to serve as a great example of the importance of our capability to deliver the critical intelligence data to military decision makers.”

SES GS has been the sole provider of commercial satellite communications to Thule Air Base for over 20 years. It has extensive experience overcoming the challenging conditions of operating in Arctic locations, including the extreme cold-weather environment, unpredictable weather patterns, near-horizon location, and logistical challenges.

SES operates the world’s only global satellite fleet of both geostationary and non-geostationary (NGSO) satellites, with expanded capabilities to be deployed in 2022 with the upcoming launch of the next-generation O3b mPOWER constellation.

SES combines its operational experience with its GEO and NGSO global capabilities to deliver multi-band, multi-orbit communications to customers’ remote locations like Thule, where resilience and reliability are non-negotiable.

Follow us on:

Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, LinkedIn, Instagram

Read our Blogs >

Visit the Media Gallery >

About SES Government Solutions

SES Government Solutions (SES GS) is a wholly-owned subsidiary of SES, the leader in global content connectivity solutions. SES GS operates under a proxy board allowing them to provide services through contracts with the U.S. Government, including classified work. SES GS is exclusively focused on meeting the satellite communications needs of the U.S. Government. Leveraging more than four decades of experience in the government SATCOM market, SES GS offers robust and secure end-to-end satellite communications solutions. Further information can be found at www.ses-gs.com.

About SES

SES has a bold vision to deliver amazing experiences everywhere on earth by distributing the highest quality video content and providing seamless connectivity around the world. As the leader in global content connectivity solutions, SES operates the world’s only multi-orbit constellation of satellites with the unique combination of global coverage and high performance, including the commercially-proven, low-latency Medium Earth Orbit O3b system. By leveraging a vast and intelligent, cloud-enabled network, SES is able to deliver high-quality connectivity solutions anywhere on land, at sea or in the air, and is a trusted partner to the world’s leading telecommunications companies, mobile network operators, governments, connectivity and cloud service providers, broadcasters, video platform operators and content owners. SES’s video network carries over 8,400 channels and has an unparalleled reach of 361 million households, delivering managed media services for both linear and non-linear content. The company is listed on Paris and Luxembourg stock exchanges (Ticker: SESG). Further information is available at: www.ses.com.