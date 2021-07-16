A New Playground Called DREAM Park Opens in San Antonio’s Martin Luther King Park

SAN ANTONIO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--A new playground called DREAM Park opened on July 16 at the Martin Luther King Park in San Antonio. Giving local youth the opportunity to Be the Dream, the opening day was commemorated with a ribbon cutting ceremony attended by representatives from the Eastside Boys & Girls Club, Unilever, H-E-B and elected officials. The playground is open to the general public and will provide kids with plenty of space and fun to enjoy the outdoors.

“The Boys & Girls Clubs of San Antonio is immensely grateful for the continued support of Unilever and H-E-B,” said Ada Saenz, interim CEO for the Boys & Girls Clubs of San Antonio. “Because of their commitment to youth, our Club kids, and all children on the Eastside of San Antonio, will have a beautiful space to play for many years to come. Dr. King’s legacy lives on in this community park and through the strong partnerships we have with our generous donors.”

“Now in its second year, the Unilever Day of Service and Every Day U Does Good campaign has been focused on empowering women and families, particularly in our local communities in need. This playground is an example of our commitment in action here in the great state of Texas,” said Steve Kohring, Customer Development lead for Unilever.

The new playground adapts a section of previously unused space within Martin Luther King Park to help benefit the local community with this playground. Unilever, H-E-B, and the Eastside Boys & Girls Club worked together on the ideation, design, and organization of resources for the playground.

“At H-E-B we are constantly striving to create lasting impacts in the communities we serve,” said James Harris, director of Diversity & Inclusion at H-E-B. “By working alongside Unilever and the Boys & Girls Club we’re able to provide our community with a space and opportunity to come and engage with their neighbors in a meaningful way.”

Construction of the playground was funded through the partnership between Unilever and H-E-B. Both companies donated to the project and the donation was also supported by Unilever’s in-store fundraising campaign and H-E-B's Be the Change initiative. Unilever’s engagement is part of the company’s social purpose commitment, an initiative called Every Day U Does Good. Through this commitment, Unilever is helping people and communities who have been hardest hit by the pandemic, working with retail, corporate and nonprofit partners to bring relief to local communities. Boys & Girls Clubs of America is a national partner in this effort, and H-E-B, headquartered in San Antonio, is a retail partner in Texas.

