The Cake House – Premier Cannabis Dispensary – Announces Opening of First Store

VISTA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Cake House, a premier cannabis dispensary, announced today it is opening its first store in Vista, California in the coming weeks. Shortly after, The Cake House will open its second—and flagship—location, in Wildomar, California. Both stores will create more than 50 new jobs in the community and both hosted job fairs this past week. The Cake House will open two to three more stores in 2021 and more than 10 are planned for 2022.

With a call to supply the veteran community with trusted medicine to combat the effects of PTSD, reduce chronic pain, nausea and many other common aliments veterans and civilians face, company CEO Daniel Wise, a veteran of the US Navy, started The Cake House to combat these issues.

“Since early 2016, I’ve been working to build The Cake House retail chain and I’m excited to bring a brand to market that truly offers accessibility, diversity, and provides for our underserved communities,” Wise said. “Our retail store experience is designed to bring joy to our customers, while providing them with quality cannabis products in a friendly and welcoming atmosphere.”

Wise was unsatisfied with the disjointed providers at the time and set out on a mission to establish a complete vertically integrated supply and sales process focused on serving those in need.

Trained to treat customers with honor and respect and while serving and educating, The Cake House team advocates for the continued expansion of cannabis accessibility.

With the focus on providing clean, lab tested cannabis to those in need, each store is designed to be a fun environment with a diverse group of employees who will make every customer feel welcome. To celebrate cannabis culture, each store will have a custom mural designed to bring joy to each visitor.

“I’m excited to work with the Cake Brand to develop a customer experience that helps overcome the stigmas and barriers associated with cannabis usage,” Charlena Berry, The Cake House Chief Operating Officer, said. “With the opening of our new stores, people every day will have access to our premier products, we look forward to serving those in need.”

Keep up with the Cake House on Instagram https://www.instagram.com/thecakehouse_ca/ and read more about us on our website at https://cakehousecannabis.com/.