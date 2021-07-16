WhizAI Partners With Snowflake To Combine Augmented Analytics With Scalability And Performance For Life Science Customers

SOMERSET, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--WhizAI, the first and only purpose-built cognitive insights platform for Life Sciences, today announced a new partnership with Snowflake, the Data Cloud Company.

Snowflake’s Data Cloud is rapidly becoming the platform of choice for the Life Sciences industry. Snowflake combined with WhizAI’s purpose-built augmented analytics platform specialized for Life Sciences can create powerful synergies that can provide tremendous value for customers.

Life Sciences is a highly data driven industry. With the increased adoption of analytics and data driven initiatives such as omnichannel customer engagement, personalized medicine, and patient engagement, acceleration and optimization of drug development, etc. customers are looking for an analytics stack that keeps pace with their growing data, analytics, and business needs.

“During the past year, Life Sciences clients have aggressively looked to WhizAI to unlock their data to navigate the current crisis and beyond. WhizAI’s differentiated architecture coupled with Snowflake’s flexible compute and storage capabilities will enable our clients with faster access to data-driven insights with unparalleled scalability and performance,” said Mike Green, Head of Partners & Channel Alliances at WhizAI.

"Our Partnership with WhizAI will help users in Life Science organizations take full advantage of the data stored on Snowflake with a platform that speaks their language. Even business users from less technical backgrounds can get the full benefits of WhizAI, converting end user questions directly into Snowflake queries on the fly and creating analytics and dashboards on demand," said Tarik Dwiek, Head of Technology Alliances, Snowflake.

With this partnership WhizAI has further established itself as one of the key players in leading the transformation in the Life Sciences analytics space.

About WhizAI

WhizAI is the first and only augmented analytics AI platform purpose-built for life sciences, empowering users to receive business answers by simply asking via voice, text on web, and through mobile. WhizAI is trained in life sciences business terminologies, data sources, business rules and calculations, enabling it to answer even the most complex questions from billions of records in seconds.

Top global pharmaceutical enterprises use WhizAI to empower end users, from board of directors and c-suites, to frontline employees with the ability to easily uncover actionable insights when they need them the most. WhizAI’s customers enjoy 100% adoption, 50% reduction in TCO, and 5X enhanced productivity. Fast, easy, and scalable, WhizAI is the trusted partner of choice at the top global life sciences companies. Asked. Answered. Instantly.